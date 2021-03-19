Published: 3:25 PM March 19, 2021

Dale Baker died at a property in Woodbridge in December 2020 - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Investigations into the death of a Suffolk man on a building site are continuing, according to Suffolk police.

Dale Baker, 30, from Felixstowe, died on Tuesday, December 15 at a property in Haughgate Close Woodbridge which was undergoing renovation works.

It was reported at the time that part of the building Mr Baker was working on collapsed in the rear garden, fatally injuring Mr Baker.

A large number of emergency services were called to the scene including Suffolk Fire and Rescue and an air ambulance.

Despite this, Mr Baker died at the scene.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Baker's death was reported to the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), which regulates and enforces workplace health and safety in the UK.

An opening was held for Mr Baker's inquest at Suffolk Coroner's Court in Ipswich today.

A spokesman for Suffolk police later confirmed that a joint investigation between the force and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) was continuing.