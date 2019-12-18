Drivers risked making short journeys home while over the limit

Both men smelled of alcohol when pulled over by police Picture: RACHEL EDGE Archant

Two Suffolk men have been banned from the road after being caught attempting to drive short distances home while over the alcohol limit.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police saw a dishevelled looking Dalibor Ziska struggling to unlock the driver's door of his car in Sudbury at about 12.40am on Sunday.

The 28-year-old chef climbed unsteadily into the Citroen C3 and pulled into Great Eastern Road without demisting the windscreen.

After mounting a kerb at the next roundabout, Ziska's car was pulled over by officers, who could smell alcohol on his breath.

Suffolk Magistrates' Court heard that Ziska had been convicted of drink-driving in January 2010 and would be subject to a minimum disqualification of three years.

Prosecutor Colette Harper said he was also cautioned for possessing a small amount of cannabis and handed a traffic offence report for driving without insurance on Sunday.

Ziska, of Rede Way, Great Cornard, admitted driving with 102 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - almost three times the 35mcg limit.

Declan Gallagher, mitigating, said Ziska had only intended to consume a single alcohol drink after work, but had continued drinking before attempting to drive about a mile home.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Gallagher said Ziska had recently increased his alcohol intake in response to stress and asked for the probation service to prepare a pre-sentence report to recommend addressing the problem.

Ziska was given a 12-month community order, with 100 hours of unpaid work, and disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Meanwhile, Andrew Sewell, 32, of Surrey Close, Framlingham, admitted driving with 89mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

Sewell's Volkswagen Golf was pulled over after being spotted leaving the area of the Railway Inn and turning into Brook Lane, Framlingham, at about 8.05pm on Tuesday.

Police said he smelled of alcohol, was slurring his speech and was unsteady on his feet.

Sewell told the court: "It was a very foolish mistake which should never have happened.

"It was totally avoidable and I feel really bad about the whole thing.

"It's my own stupid fault."

Sewell was banned from driving for 18 months and fined £400.