E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Damage caused at church in run-up to Remembrance Day

PUBLISHED: 15:03 30 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:03 30 October 2019

Criminal damage has been caused at Exning Church. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Criminal damage has been caused at Exning Church. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Police are investigating after St Martin's Church in Exning was hit by criminal damage.

You may also want to watch:

Wooden doors to the church have been damaged, as well as ornamental silhouettes sitting on a bench, which had been created for Remembrance Day next month.

The damage was caused between Tuesday, October 15, and Thursday, October 17,

Anybody with any information is asked to call Suffolk Police East CID Team Two, quoting crime number 37/63557/19.

Most Read

Allegations mount against former fraudster operating under new alias

Sarah Deamer and John Allen on holiday Picture: SARAH DEAMER

Lorry stuck in muddy ditch blocks entire road

A lorry was stuck in a ditch in Hadleigh blocking the road. Picture: DALEY BIEDUL

Traffic chaos after A14 partially closed by lorry crash

A lorry has crashed on the A14 near Claydon. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Neighbours in shock after man stabbed near popular pub

A huge police presence was at the scene of a stabbing on the Moreton Hall estate Picture: ARCHANT

Which Suffolk schools have the highest levels of ‘persistently absent’ pupils?

Nearly 10,000 pupils were 'persistently absent' from schools in Suffolk in the first two terms of last year, according to the Department for Education Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Most Read

Allegations mount against former fraudster operating under new alias

Sarah Deamer and John Allen on holiday Picture: SARAH DEAMER

Lorry stuck in muddy ditch blocks entire road

A lorry was stuck in a ditch in Hadleigh blocking the road. Picture: DALEY BIEDUL

Traffic chaos after A14 partially closed by lorry crash

A lorry has crashed on the A14 near Claydon. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Neighbours in shock after man stabbed near popular pub

A huge police presence was at the scene of a stabbing on the Moreton Hall estate Picture: ARCHANT

Which Suffolk schools have the highest levels of ‘persistently absent’ pupils?

Nearly 10,000 pupils were 'persistently absent' from schools in Suffolk in the first two terms of last year, according to the Department for Education Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Election 2019: Seven issues for Suffolk voters to look out for in campaign

Sandy Martin won in 2017 by moving the discussion away from Brexit - can Labour do that again? Picture by ASHLEY PICKERING

Victim seriously injured after confronting thief who broke into home overnight

A victim has been seriously injured after a burglar tried to gain entry to his home overnight. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCK PHOTO

Murderer sent back to jail for Facebook insults about terrorism victims

Andrew Harding was jailed for 10 weeks for posting offensive messages about Muslim worshippers killed at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

‘I trust every single one of them’ – Lambert says squad rotation policy will have long-term benefits

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has regularly changed his personnel and formation this season. Photo: Pagepix Ltd

Fourth arrest after 20-year-old stabbed near pub

A fourth arrest has been made after a stabbing in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists