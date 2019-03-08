Damage caused at church in run-up to Remembrance Day

Criminal damage has been caused at Exning Church. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Police are investigating after St Martin's Church in Exning was hit by criminal damage.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Wooden doors to the church have been damaged, as well as ornamental silhouettes sitting on a bench, which had been created for Remembrance Day next month.

The damage was caused between Tuesday, October 15, and Thursday, October 17,

Anybody with any information is asked to call Suffolk Police East CID Team Two, quoting crime number 37/63557/19.