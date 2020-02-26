Road closed after vehicle hits telegraph pole

A road in Leiston is blocked after a trailer came off the back of a van and collided with a telegraph pole, causing the overhead wires to hang into the road.

Police are currently at the scene of the single vehicle collision in Waterloo Avenue, which has forced the road to close.

According to a police spokesman, it is understood that a trailer had fallen off the back of the vehicle, hitting and damaging the telegraph pole which belongs to BT.

Officers from Suffolk police are assisting at the scene while engineers work to make the damaged telegraph pole safe.