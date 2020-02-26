E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Road closed after vehicle hits telegraph pole

PUBLISHED: 13:53 26 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:53 26 February 2020

A road in Leiston is closed due to a collision. Picture: CARL CREED

A road in Leiston is closed due to a collision. Picture: CARL CREED

CARL CREED

A road in Leiston is blocked after a trailer came off the back of a van and collided with a telegraph pole, causing the overhead wires to hang into the road.

The road is closed due to a fallen telegraph pole in Leiston. Picture: CARL CREEDThe road is closed due to a fallen telegraph pole in Leiston. Picture: CARL CREED

Police are currently at the scene of the single vehicle collision in Waterloo Avenue, which has forced the road to close.

According to a police spokesman, it is understood that a trailer had fallen off the back of the vehicle, hitting and damaging the telegraph pole which belongs to BT.

Officers from Suffolk police are assisting at the scene while engineers work to make the damaged telegraph pole safe.

Most Read

Suspected coronavirus case temporarily closes GP surgery

The Rowhedge GP surgery has been closed due to a suspected case of coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man dies after car comes off road into pond

A man has died after his car came off the road and into a pond in Gazeley, near Newmarket. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Plans afoot to fill Toys R Us in Copdock and Stowmarket Bosch factory

Toys R Us is one of the sites Babergh and Mid Suffolk Councils are looking to find a new use for. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Schoolgirl suffers stab wound in leg from fellow student’s makeshift blade

Kirsty Chapman with her daughter Shania Bennison. Shania was injusred with a makeshift knife at East Bergholt High School Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The ultimate guide to Suffolk bread - 19 independent bakeries to visit

Two Magpies bakery in Darsham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Suspected coronavirus case temporarily closes GP surgery

The Rowhedge GP surgery has been closed due to a suspected case of coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man dies after car comes off road into pond

A man has died after his car came off the road and into a pond in Gazeley, near Newmarket. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Plans afoot to fill Toys R Us in Copdock and Stowmarket Bosch factory

Toys R Us is one of the sites Babergh and Mid Suffolk Councils are looking to find a new use for. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Schoolgirl suffers stab wound in leg from fellow student’s makeshift blade

Kirsty Chapman with her daughter Shania Bennison. Shania was injusred with a makeshift knife at East Bergholt High School Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The ultimate guide to Suffolk bread - 19 independent bakeries to visit

Two Magpies bakery in Darsham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk patient awaits coronavirus test results – but NO positive cases in county so far

A person is being tested for coronavirus after walking into a GP surgery in Suffolk. Picture: Muzzafar Kasim/Malaysia's Ministry of Health via AP

Schools tell pupils to stay at home for two-week isolation amid coronavirus fears

Cliff Park Ormiston Academy where students who took part in ski trips to Italy have been told to stay away for a two-week isolation period to protect against the spread of coronavirus. Picture: James Bass

England’s greatest Anglo-Saxon gold hoard coming to Sutton Hoo

Sutton Hoo will be showing off the Staffordshire Hoard in 2020. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Bridge to close for latest repair works

Overnight work will take place on the Bascule Bridge in Lowestoft. Picture: Highways England

Road closed after vehicle hits telegraph pole

A road in Leiston is closed due to a collision. Picture: CARL CREED
Drive 24