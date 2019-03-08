Dame Jacqueline Wilson joins famous faces fighting to save Essex libraries

Billy Bragg, David Walliams and Dame Jacqueline Wilson are the famous faces backing the campaign to save Essex libraries. Pictures: (L-R) SARAH LUCY BROWN, FIONA HANSON/PA WIRE and TIM IRELAND/PA WIRE Archant

David Walliams is bidding to save Essex libraries threatened with closure - and now the acclaimed author Dame Jacqueline Wilson and singer-songwriter Billy Bragg have shown their support.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dame Jacqueline Wilson joins famous faces fighting to save Essex libraries. Picture: TESSA HALLMAN Dame Jacqueline Wilson joins famous faces fighting to save Essex libraries. Picture: TESSA HALLMAN

Campaigners across Essex are preparing to march in Chelmsford this Saturday, June 8 to protest against Essex County Council's proposal to axe 60% of the county's libraries.

The controversial plans would see 74 libraries in the county closed.

Read more: Children as young as four join fight to save libraries

The campaign is being spearheaded by Save Our Libraries Essex (SOLE) with the popular Tracy Beaker author Jacqueline Wilson, who was made a dame in 2008 in recognition of her work to promote literacy in schools, the latest celebrity to pledge her support.

Fellow children's author and star of Little Britain, David Walliams, tweeted his backing last Friday, May 31.

I rarely owned books as a child, instead I went to my local library. It was there that I developed my love of reading, & later writing. It makes me sad that children might grow up never having a local library. All libraries need to be saved. When they go, they go forever. pic.twitter.com/NWQ8syHTmV — David Walliams (@davidwalliams) May 31, 2019

In a Facebook post Billy Bragg, from Barking in Essex, was pictured holding a poster supporting the campaign.

The popular singer-songwriter and activist said: "There is a big demonstration planned for this Saturday, June 8 in Chelmsford to protest against planned closures of libraries in Essex. Details can be found at Save Our Libraries Essex - SOLE.

"Libraries are crucial hubs for inspiring creativity and feeding imagination. Let's not lose them."

Andy Abbott, the organiser of Carnival for Libraries, said: "It is great to get the backing of such big names, who have also contributed much to children's literature and British culture. These people know just how important libraries are."

Comedian David Baddiel, children's novelist Michael Rosen and author AL Kennedy, have all shared their support.

Children urged the council to listen to them as they staged a protest in Colchester earlier this year. Picture: SAVE OUR LIBRARIES ESSEX Children urged the council to listen to them as they staged a protest in Colchester earlier this year. Picture: SAVE OUR LIBRARIES ESSEX

The libraries at risk include facilities in Manningtree, Harwich, Sible Hedingham, Holland-on-Sea and Colchester Prettygate.

To find out more about the event visit the Save Our Libraries Essex Facebook page.