Forces sweetheart Dame Vera Lynn dies

PUBLISHED: 10:02 18 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:09 18 June 2020

Dame Vera Lynn at the opening of the Dame Vera Lynn Trust School for Parents for Children with Cerebral Palsy in Sproughton. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Dame Vera Lynn at the opening of the Dame Vera Lynn Trust School for Parents for Children with Cerebral Palsy in Sproughton. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Archant

Forces’ Sweetheart Dame Vera Lynn has died aged 103, it has been announced.

The star - who entertained troops with morale-boosting visits to the front line during the Second World War and was famous for hits such as We’ll Meet Again - passed away surrounded by her close family at her home in Ditchling, East Sussex today (Thursday, June 18), her family confirmed.

A statement from the singer’s family said: “The family are deeply saddened to announce the passing of one of Britain’s best-loved entertainers at the age of 103.

“Dame Vera Lynn, who lived in Ditchling, East Sussex, passed away earlier today, 18 June 2020, surrounded by her close family.”

The singer had strong links to Suffolk - the Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity, having set up the Dame Vera Lynn Trust School for Parents in Sproughton.

She visited the school, which later became the Bumblebee Children’s Charity, in 2010 - during which she said: “It was great to meet the children.

“It was lovely to see them attempting their games and their songs and I was tempted to join in with them.

“Music is a great medium for teaching. The singing helps them understand to a certain extent.”

