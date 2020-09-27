Wind and rain forecast again for Suffolk

A tree fell on Burwell Road in Exning, blocking the route and causing damage to a car. Picture: IAN BUTCHER Archant

Wind and rain will hit Suffolk again today – but forecasters say it will not be as bad as the previous two days.

British Isles Today: Cloudy, cold and windy across eastern and southeastern England with patchy light rain and drizzle. Many central and western areas will be dry with sunny spells and lighter winds, after a chilly start. Cloud slowly increasing from the west across Ireland. pic.twitter.com/pPWvhym1Ur — Weatherquest (@weatherquest_uk) September 27, 2020

After two days of wind and rain that have brought down trees and even sunk ferries, today is forecast to be breezy again.

Dan Holley, a meteorologist at East Anglian forecaster Weatherquest, said: “It’s going to be a breezy day, but certainly not as windy as we have had in recent days.

“The strongest winds will be this morning then they gradually ease down throughout the day – but it’ll still be quite breezy by the evening.”

East Anglia Today: Rather cloudy with patchy rain and drizzle. A few brighter intervals are possible, especially in the far west. Brisk north or northwesterly winds, gusting up to 45mph initially, but slowly easing through the day. Max temps 11C to 15C. pic.twitter.com/fgsn3MRtru — Weatherquest (@weatherquest_uk) September 27, 2020

Mr Holley said he thought the strongest inland gusts would be 35-40mph.

“We’re going to keep a fair covering of cloud for much of the day,” he said. “It will be thick enough in places for a little bit of light rain and drizzle every now and again.

“Just damp really – on and off through the day so temperatures are going to be depressed through the day.

“We’re looking at highs of 11-13 degrees.”