Wind and rain forecast again for Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 08:13 27 September 2020 | UPDATED: 08:13 27 September 2020

A tree fell on Burwell Road in Exning, blocking the route and causing damage to a car. Picture: IAN BUTCHER

Wind and rain will hit Suffolk again today – but forecasters say it will not be as bad as the previous two days.

After two days of wind and rain that have brought down trees and even sunk ferries, today is forecast to be breezy again.

Dan Holley, a meteorologist at East Anglian forecaster Weatherquest, said: “It’s going to be a breezy day, but certainly not as windy as we have had in recent days.

“The strongest winds will be this morning then they gradually ease down throughout the day – but it’ll still be quite breezy by the evening.”

Mr Holley said he thought the strongest inland gusts would be 35-40mph.

“We’re going to keep a fair covering of cloud for much of the day,” he said. “It will be thick enough in places for a little bit of light rain and drizzle every now and again.

“Just damp really – on and off through the day so temperatures are going to be depressed through the day.

“We’re looking at highs of 11-13 degrees.”

