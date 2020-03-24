E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Death crash lorry driver jailed for 40 months

24 March, 2020 - 19:00
Dan-constantin Caraza was jailed for 40 months at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Suffolk Constabulary

A lorry driver distracted by his phone before a fatal collision with a cyclist has been jailed for 40 months.

Dan-Constantin Caraza was using Facebook Messenger before his Volvo lorry hit Brian Riley on the A134 Long Melford bypass.

The 30-year-old, of Bridge Avenue, Upminster, admitted causing Mr Riley’s death by dangerous driving at an earlier hearing.

He had denied committing an act with intent to pervert the course of public justice by concealing a mobile phone in his lorry on the same date.

Prosecutors accepted the pleas and did not seek a trial on the second charge.

Mr Riley, 65, of the Sudbury area, was killed in the crash at about 10.10am on October 19, 2018, between the B1064/A131 junction and Mills Lane.

Caraza, a professional driver with no previous convictions, was jailed for 40 months and banned from driving for an extended period of five years and eight months at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday.

