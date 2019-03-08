Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Marvel-inspired job interview wins officer job at Suffolk police

PUBLISHED: 16:02 27 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:49 27 May 2019

Dan Low impressed Suffolk police officers with the Marvel-inspired presentation. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Dan Low impressed Suffolk police officers with the Marvel-inspired presentation. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

It is always important to try and stand out during a job interview - but one candidate for Suffolk police used his passion for drawing to such Marvel-lous effect, he landed himself a new role.

Dan Low applied to transfer back to Suffolk Constabulary as a constable, with Superintendent Matthew Rose interviewing him during May.

Whereas many job interviews might be a bit samey, Mr Low's artistic presentation themed on the Marvel superhero film series stood out so much that Supt Rose Tweeted a picture of the candidate - complete with Mr Low's drawing of himself as a Marvel character, albeit naturally dressed in police uniform.

Supt Rose, who is head of specialist operations for Norfolk and Suffolk constabularies, described Dan as one of three "fabulous" candidates who he interviewed that day, all of whom will be transferring to the force in the future.

Supt Rose said: "We expect all our staff, whatever their role, to be innovative and creative, to solve problems to keep our county safe.

You may also want to watch:

"Dan demonstrated his passion for policing in a striking way and we are delighted to welcome him back to Suffolk."

However Supt Rose stressed that people looking to join Suffolk Constabulary, whether as police officers or civilian and support staff, "don't need to draw as well as Dan to join us and make a real difference".

He added: "Suffolk Constabulary has a great reputation and the fantastic quality of life here is often highlighted in national surveys, so it is natural that police officers from other forces want to come and work here.

"We welcome applications, whether it's as an experienced police officer or someone new to policing, as an officer, support staff or volunteer - and we are particularly seeking to represent all our diverse communities across Suffolk."

As well as constable and uniform roles, the force also runs Detective Constable entry scheme and a direct entry inspector programme - although the windows for applications on both of these are closed at present.

Anyone interested in working for Suffolk Constabulary should visit the force's recruitment page.

Most Read

League One line-up confirmed: A look at mileage, early odds, star men and some familiar faces

Sunderland's Lee Cattermole (left) appears dejected after yesterday's League One Play-Off Final defeat to Charlton. Photo: PA

Brexit Party, Liberal Democrats and Greens celebrate after European election in East Anglia

Brexit Party MEPs Michael Heaver, June Mummery, and Richard Tice. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Queues on A12 after driver ditches caravan

A caravan was abandonded by one driver on the A12 near Colchester on Bank Holiday Monday Picture: JON MCDONALD

Ipswich Town transfer talk: Portsmouth set to reignite interest in Town striker Harrison

Ipswich Town paid £750k to sign Ellis Harrison from Bristol Rovers. Photo: Steve Waller

A14 overnight closures at Stowmarket for works

The A14 at Stowmarket will see overnight closures between junctions 49 and 50 Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Most Read

League One line-up confirmed: A look at mileage, early odds, star men and some familiar faces

Sunderland's Lee Cattermole (left) appears dejected after yesterday's League One Play-Off Final defeat to Charlton. Photo: PA

Brexit Party, Liberal Democrats and Greens celebrate after European election in East Anglia

Brexit Party MEPs Michael Heaver, June Mummery, and Richard Tice. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Queues on A12 after driver ditches caravan

A caravan was abandonded by one driver on the A12 near Colchester on Bank Holiday Monday Picture: JON MCDONALD

Ipswich Town transfer talk: Portsmouth set to reignite interest in Town striker Harrison

Ipswich Town paid £750k to sign Ellis Harrison from Bristol Rovers. Photo: Steve Waller

A14 overnight closures at Stowmarket for works

The A14 at Stowmarket will see overnight closures between junctions 49 and 50 Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Queues on A12 after driver ditches caravan

A caravan was abandonded by one driver on the A12 near Colchester on Bank Holiday Monday Picture: JON MCDONALD

Brexit Party, Liberal Democrats and Greens celebrate after European election in East Anglia

Brexit Party MEPs Michael Heaver, June Mummery, and Richard Tice. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Ipswich Town’s Jack Lankester: Striker admits spell in non-league proved ‘huge for me’

Jack Lankester, a spell in non-league did him no harm. Picture Pagepix

EU elections 2019: How did your part of Suffolk or north Essex vote?

Nigel Farage's Brexit Party had success across Suffolk and Essex. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

‘The early bird gets the bookworm’ – Rescue dove to visit libraries across Suffolk

Jo Bulik said she hopes to correct nasty misconceptions about pigeons, which are often written off as pests or vermin Picture: SUFFOLK LIBRARIES
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists