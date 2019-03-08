Marvel-inspired job interview wins officer job at Suffolk police

Dan Low impressed Suffolk police officers with the Marvel-inspired presentation. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

It is always important to try and stand out during a job interview - but one candidate for Suffolk police used his passion for drawing to such Marvel-lous effect, he landed himself a new role.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dan Low applied to transfer back to Suffolk Constabulary as a constable, with Superintendent Matthew Rose interviewing him during May.

Whereas many job interviews might be a bit samey, Mr Low's artistic presentation themed on the Marvel superhero film series stood out so much that Supt Rose Tweeted a picture of the candidate - complete with Mr Low's drawing of himself as a Marvel character, albeit naturally dressed in police uniform.

Supt Rose, who is head of specialist operations for Norfolk and Suffolk constabularies, described Dan as one of three "fabulous" candidates who he interviewed that day, all of whom will be transferring to the force in the future.

Supt Rose said: "We expect all our staff, whatever their role, to be innovative and creative, to solve problems to keep our county safe.

You may also want to watch:

"Dan demonstrated his passion for policing in a striking way and we are delighted to welcome him back to Suffolk."

However Supt Rose stressed that people looking to join Suffolk Constabulary, whether as police officers or civilian and support staff, "don't need to draw as well as Dan to join us and make a real difference".

He added: "Suffolk Constabulary has a great reputation and the fantastic quality of life here is often highlighted in national surveys, so it is natural that police officers from other forces want to come and work here.

"We welcome applications, whether it's as an experienced police officer or someone new to policing, as an officer, support staff or volunteer - and we are particularly seeking to represent all our diverse communities across Suffolk."

As well as constable and uniform roles, the force also runs Detective Constable entry scheme and a direct entry inspector programme - although the windows for applications on both of these are closed at present.

Anyone interested in working for Suffolk Constabulary should visit the force's recruitment page.