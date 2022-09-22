'We simply cannot allow this to happen': MP backs village over pylon route

The MP has backed the residents of Barking over a proposed pylon route. - Credit: Elaine Joseland

Central Suffolk and North Ipswich MP Dr Dan Poulter has backed the residents of Barking over a proposed pylon route.

The people of Barking, near Needham Market, are concerned about National Grid’s East Anglian Green proposed pylon route's effect on the historic Tye Green.

East Anglia Green is National Grid's proposed energy enablement project - building a new high voltage network reinforcement between Norwich and Bramford, and onwards toward Tilbury.

Residents are worried about the loss of landscape and amenity across Barking Tye, as well as the proximity of the proposed pylons to their property.

After an earlier meeting with representatives from National Grid, Dr Poulter was worried that the new pylons and power lines would not - as expected - run parallel to the existing corridor, but instead deviate up to four or five kilometres west.

Dr Poulter has pledged his support for the residents.

Dr Dan Poulter said: "Following my initial meeting with National Grid, I remain extremely concerned to learn of their proposals for the new East Anglia Green power line corridor.

"Earlier indications were that any new lines would run parallel to the existing lines, so I was shocked to learn that the new lines will deviate some 4-5km west of the existing corridor.

“I completely share the concerns of residents in and around Barking – Barking Tye will be forever changed if the current proposals go ahead and we simply cannot allow this to happen.

“Of course it’s important to recognise that we must deliver greater reliability and capacity in our energy supplies, as well as increasing our energy security, but this simply cannot be at any cost or to the detriment of our Suffolk countryside and natural environment.

“Whilst my first choice would undoubtedly be for the lines to be sited underground, National Grid argue that this increases costs.

"But at the very least, if they cannot be undergrounded, I would like to see any new power lines sited immediately parallel to the existing corridor.”