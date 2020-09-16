E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

NHS workers could be ‘undermined’ if Covid-19 testing issues are not resolved, warns MP

PUBLISHED: 05:30 17 September 2020

Dr Dan Poulter MP, who is also a doctor, said NHS workers could be undermined if Covid-19 testing is not improved Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Dr Dan Poulter MP, who is also a doctor, said NHS workers could be undermined if Covid-19 testing is not improved Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Suffolk MP Dr Dan Poulter has warned NHS staff could be “undermined” if issues with the government’s testing system are not resolved within three weeks.

Andy Yacoub, CEO of Healthwatch Suffolk. Picture: GREGG BROWNAndy Yacoub, CEO of Healthwatch Suffolk. Picture: GREGG BROWN

The MP for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich also said summer should have been used better to plan the testing programme.

He warned problems with the system, which has seen requests for tests double in the past three weeks, could mean Suffolk could see a second wave of Covid-19 this winter.

Dr Poulter said despite tests being hard to come by, and although key workers are being prioritised, those with symptoms should still try to get themselves tested.

He said: “The only way we are going to be able to contain a second wave is to be through effective testing and also making sure there is an effective contact tracing mechanism in place.

“In my view we haven’t got a lot of time to get capacity to where it needs to be.

“What I’m a little bit disappointed about is that we knew there was going to be a challenge this winter.

“Yet the time that we had over the summer to build up testing capacity hasn’t been used as wisely as it should have been.

“We now have a two or three week window to put in place the necessary capacity to ensure we have adequate testing during the winter months.”

Dr Poulter praised NHS workers in Suffolk for their work to prepare for the winter.

But he said their efforts could be “undermined” if the testing debacle is not fixed.

You may also want to watch:

“I’m very impressed that everything that is being done at Ipswich hospital and by social care providers in terms of preparing for a difficult winter,” he said.

“But they will be undermined if you haven’t got a rapid and effective testing system available for the staff who would much rather be treating patients rather than being forced to self isolate.”

The government has received wide spread criticism of its testing system, which has seen people from Suffolk invited to travel hundreds of miles to receive a test.

Andy Yacoub, chief executive of Healthwatch Suffolk, said: “Local health and care leaders would understandably like to prioritise health, care and other key workers, such as teachers, to be tested ahead of others.

“Clearly this also means that others with symptoms of Covid are getting a raw deal, and this has to be addressed nationally.

“The other problem people are facing is this increasing expectation of people to travel ridiculous distances in order to be tested.

“This is wholly unacceptable, whether or not this is simply a technical issue with the service.

“We are aware that this particular issue is also being faced by key workers.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Frustration as Suffolk schools are hit by coronavirus testing ‘shambles’

Many people are struggling to get Covid tests Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hotel manager warned he faces jail after admitting sexually assaulting schoolgirl

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Demolition of seafront beach chalets continuing

Work is continuing to demolish the concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Town set to face £18m midfielder and World Cup winner in Fulham clash

Highly-rated midfielder Mario Lemina is set to make his Fulham debut against Ipswich Town in the Carabao Cup at Portman Road on Wednesday night Picture: PA SPORT

Is your child well enough to go to school - and when do they need a coronavirus test?

If your child has cold symptoms, when should they stay off school and have a Coronavirus test? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Frustration as Suffolk schools are hit by coronavirus testing ‘shambles’

Many people are struggling to get Covid tests Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hotel manager warned he faces jail after admitting sexually assaulting schoolgirl

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Demolition of seafront beach chalets continuing

Work is continuing to demolish the concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Town set to face £18m midfielder and World Cup winner in Fulham clash

Highly-rated midfielder Mario Lemina is set to make his Fulham debut against Ipswich Town in the Carabao Cup at Portman Road on Wednesday night Picture: PA SPORT

Is your child well enough to go to school - and when do they need a coronavirus test?

If your child has cold symptoms, when should they stay off school and have a Coronavirus test? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Woman in her 40s dies after collision with bus

A woman in her 40s has died following a collision with a bus in Coggeshall Road, Braintree (stock image). Picture: Archant

75k YouTube views! Meet the Ipswich Sunday morning team smashing the stats!

County Cup joy for Kitcheners. Photo: CONTRIBUTED

Our roads are there for all users – and don’t need to be a battlefield!

Graeme Mateer and Paul West showed off a new cycle route near Suffolk New College - but why are some trying to turn our roads into a battleground between drivers and cyclists? Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 1-0 loss to Fulham in the Carabao Cup

Armando Dobra battles with Kenny Tete. The Fulham right-back set up the first-half goal for Aleksandra Mitrovic. Picture: STEVE WALLER

On this day in Ipswich Town’s history: famous UEFA Cup winning campaign begins with a big bang

John Wark scored four as Town beat Greek side Aris Salonika 5-1 on September 17, 1980