OPINION: I'm hopeful of more Government help on cost of living

Opinion

Dr Dan Poulter MP says more support will be needed for people in the cost of living crisis - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Like many residents in Suffolk, I’m concerned by the rising cost of living. Of course I welcome the recent actions taken by the Government to tackle increasing prices, but I realise that many people in our area may still struggle to make ends meet over the coming months.

Blame is quick to fall at the Government’s feet but let’s be clear, there are several factors beyond its control which are driving this inflationary pressure.

One such primary cause is the disruption in the global supply chain brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. This has recently been further compounded by a shortage of grain and fertiliser supplies, a direct result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But with prices rising at their fastest rate in 40 years, it is understandable that it is an uncertain and difficult time for many.

The long-term answers to reducing the cost of living lie in the need to improve both our energy and food security. We must ensure that Britain is less reliant on imported gas from Russia, by continuing to invest more in carbon neutral and renewable forms of energy such as new nuclear and off-shore wind. At the same time, we need to recognise the best to support low prices food prices for the consumer is to back our British farmers and food producers.

However, in the short term, it is absolutely right that the Government protects households from the rising cost of living and I welcome the decision to provide an additional £37 billion support package this year for pensioners and those most in need.

Energy costs are particularly challenging and although further support may well be needed with the energy price cap set to rise once more. I am pleased that all home energy customers will be entitled to a £400 non-repayable grant this autumn.

On top of this, further support will be available to vulnerable people who are more likely to struggle during this difficult time, with £1.5billion set aside for households who are in receipt of benefits, and people with disabilities will receive an extra £150 each. Pensioners will also receive an additional £300 home energy rebate in addition to the annual winter fuel payment.

I hope the steps that the Government is taking to provide targeted support to those most in need will be of comfort to hardworking families here in Suffolk.

That said, I am hopeful that the Government will do even more this autumn in the Chancellor’s annual budget. I would especially welcome further support for residents and businesses in Suffolk who are reliant on domestic heating oil, the cost of which has almost trebled in the last year alone. Homes and businesses simply have no alternative as they do not have access to a mains gas supply.

It is also important that park home residents are not excluded from the Energy Bills Support Scheme, which entitles every home energy customer to receive a £400 non-repayable Government grant in the autumn.

This grant will be paid to each and every customer who holds a domestic energy supply contract, so in the case of park homes it is important that the money is paid to the homeowner rather than the site owner.

As we enjoy the warmer days during the summer months, and use our home heating little or not at all, the cold of the winter seems far away.

But with rising food, fuel and energy prices likely to continue into next year, it is important that more is done to protect all households, particularly pensioners and those on lower incomes in these difficult times.

I know many people are concerned and worried about what the future may hold, but I promise to keep doing all that I can to ensure that the needs of Suffolk are heard in Westminster during these challenging times.

- Dan Poulter is the Conservative MP for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich