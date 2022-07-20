OPINION: New Prime Minister should not over-promise on tax cuts

Opinion

As the race to be our next Prime Minister reaches its concluding stages, you may ask the question why so many of the Conservative leadership hopefuls have based their pitch to MPs and party members on tax cuts.

For some Tories, low taxes are an article of faith. In theory, lower taxes will generate economic growth and therefore help to pay for themselves. Labour Governments tend to put up taxes, whilst Conservative Governments cut them.

Margaret Thatcher is often lauded as a Prime Minister who cut taxes, but the reality was more complex.

The Thatcher era was split into two halves, a sharply rising tax burden during the first half in order to fix the chaotic public finances she inherited from the Labour Party, which then gave way to tax cuts in her later years.

Thatcher’s predecessor, Edward Heath, did substantially cut taxes but he left the economy in a mess.

On the face of it, cutting taxes must bring about faster economic growth. Put more money into people’s pockets and they will spend it. Tax businesses less and they will invest more. But if you study the data and history, the truth is much more complex.

Voters realise that unfunded tax cuts which add to Government borrowing can result in tax increases later. It is also unclear if tax cuts always result in increased rates of economic growth. Whilst some countries with low tax burdens have strong growth, for others economic growth is weak despite lower taxes.

So, do tax cuts pay for themselves? The famous Laffer Curve showed a curve, which above a certain level, increasing taxes would reduce Government income.

However, real-life examples of the Laffer Curve are elusive. When George Osbourne reduced the top rate of income tax from 50% to 45%, he initially claimed that the cut had brought in more revenue, but many economists disagreed.

Tax cuts at a time of inflation, of the kind that we are experiencing now, could add to inflation and the Bank of England’s determination to deal with it. What people gain in tax cuts, they could lose in higher inflation and interest rates resulting in higher mortgage repayments.

An oddity of the UK tax system is what is effectively a very high rate of tax for people on universal credit, with every £1 earned above a certain level resulting in a 55p loss of benefit.

Another oddity of our tax system is the high rate of tax – at 63.5p which kicks in for people earning between £100,000 and £125,000.

The tax rate then drops to 43.5p for people earning over £125,000. These are two perversities of the UK tax system that an incoming Prime Minister would do well to address.

In particular, more help to allow people on universal credit to keep more of what they earn would be a very welcome step forward.

As any future Prime Minister will discover, whilst self-financing tax cuts would work well, in practice, tax cuts cost money and that money has to come from somewhere. Investment in public services including the NHS and education to ensure a better tomorrow for our children and grandchildren is also important.

So, my advice to any incoming Prime Minister is to not over-promise on tax.

Deal with the anomalies in our tax system as a priority and, in particular, allow people on universal credit to keep more of what they earn. Focus on sound public finances. Balance the books, but do not cut taxes at the expense of investment in our schools and the NHS.

- Dr Dan Poulter is the Conservative MP for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich

