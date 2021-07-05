Suffolk MP joins the board of medical cannabis company

Published: 6:00 AM July 5, 2021

Dr Dan Poulter, MP for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich, has taken a job on the board of a medical vaping company - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

A Suffolk MP has joined the board of a medical cannabis research company, describing the firm's work as a "crucially important endeavour".

Dr Dan Poulter, MP for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich, has been appointed a non-executive director of Kanabo Group.

Dr Poulter, a former health minister, said: "As a doctor, I am increasingly aware of the potential of cannabis-based medicines.

"Cannabis products are fast becoming available that could deliver significant improvements to the lives of thousands of patients suffering from conditions ranging from chronic pain to post traumatic stress disorder.

"Kanabo is an established leader in medical cannabis research and innovation. As such, the company is creating a new standard in the industry by providing better and safer access to such cannabis medications.

"I am pleased to be able to lend my knowledge and experience to the company’s work in this crucially important endeavour."

The Israel-based firm develops psychoactive cannabis-based products for people with central nervous system disorders, as well as non-psychoactive CBD products.

It has also developed a metred vape to allow patients to take the correct dosage.

Avihu Tamir, chief executive Kanabo Group, said: "Dan brings a wealth of knowledge and insight into the business that strengthens our team as we build a medicinal cannabis market in the UK and Europe."

David Tsur, chairman of the company's board, said: “We are delighted that Dr Dan Poulter has joined us and we’d like to warmly welcome him.

"It’s an exciting period for Kanabo to execute the company's business plan and to expand its activity and strategic partnerships.”

The Suffolk MP has previously voiced his support for the medicinal use of the drug in parliament.

In a 2018 debate he argued that drug laws prevented further research into the use of cannabis as a therapeutic treatment.

According to his parliamentary register of interests, Dr Poulter also works an average of 96 hours per month as an NHS Doctor for a hospital in London on top of his duties as MP.