Dr Dan Poulter wades into planning row over narrow pathway in Somersham

Andy Laughlin, Ian Macfadyen and Chris Hakes say there are daily near misses on the narrow road already Picture: ADAM HOWLETT Archant

Dr Dan Poulter has echoed residents' fears on plans to create a new footpath linking a proposed 42 home development to Somersham - which villagers say could increase the risk of an accident on a narrow bend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

CCTV images captured by resident Andy Laughlin show what happens at the narrow bend at busy times of the day Pictures: ANDY LAUGHLIN CCTV images captured by resident Andy Laughlin show what happens at the narrow bend at busy times of the day Pictures: ANDY LAUGHLIN

A decision on the proposals, for a housing development off Main Road, was deferred by Mid Suffolk District Council's planning committee in early October after concerns were raised about road safety.

The proposal looks to link the new homes to the rest of the village - it's shop, amenities and primary school - by creating a pedestrian footpath on a narrow bend. However, developer Hopkins Homes say it had been asked to draw up the revised plans for a footpath by the council's planning committee despite the site having been previously recommended for approval.

Residents have objected to the plans, saying there have been many near misses on the bend and that reducing the width of the road at that point to create the footpath would put road users and pedestrians at risk.

Dr Dan Poulter has now waded into the row, backing residents in their fight against the footpath.

Residents Andy Laughlin, Ian Macfadyen and Chris Hakes say narrowing the road in Somersham to create a footpath would increase the risk of accidents Picture: ADAM HOWLETT Residents Andy Laughlin, Ian Macfadyen and Chris Hakes say narrowing the road in Somersham to create a footpath would increase the risk of accidents Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

The Conservative candidate for central Suffolk and North Ipswich said: "Although planning applications are a matter for the local council, in the case of this application in Somersham I felt compelled to write to the chief executive of the district council and the chair of the planning committee outlining my serious concerns about the potential danger to children and other pedestrians that may be caused if planning permission is granted."

Andy Laughlin, who lives on the bend, said: "If you narrow it by a metre, those cars are not going to get through. For us it is good to have Dr Poulter's support, he understands the issues we have been raising all along."

Simon Bryan, development director for Hopkins Homes, said: "The site has already been identified as suitable for development. Our original proposals did not contain a footpath and were recommended by the council's planning officers to be approved. However, the planning committee, including local councillors, asked us to draw up revised plans with Suffolk County Council's Highways team to create a footpath.

"We have now amended the plans to deliver a substantially improved footpath for pedestrians which has been agreed with the highways authority."

Dr Dan Poulter has waded into a planning row in Somersham Picture: NEIL PERRY Dr Dan Poulter has waded into a planning row in Somersham Picture: NEIL PERRY

"However, we are content with either option.

"The development will deliver 15 affordable homes and a good mix for open market homes, including bungalows.

"It will also deliver more than £500,000 of Community Infrastructure Levy of which some £75,000 will be directed to Somersham Parish Council to support local community and infrastructure projects."