Overgrown Suffolk village hedge labelled a 'danger' to motorists

Grundisburgh resident Tony Powell with the hedge, which he says is obstructing drivers' vision

An overgrown hedge next to a Suffolk village road is obstructing drivers’ vision and creating a risk of collisions involving passing vehicles, a local resident has claimed.

Tony Powell, who lives in Stoney Road, Grundisburgh, has called on Suffolk County Council’s highways team to cut back the hedge, which stretches along in front of a row of houses in his street.

But highways chiefs say their last inspection showed no cause for concern.

Mr Powell said there had been a recent accident which left two people in A&E, and he claims the hedge restricted visibility. He said last winter he was nearly involved in an accident with a passing lorry which had moved into the middle of the road to avoid the hedge.

But no action had been taken to reduce the spread of the hedge, which he said was now protruding about six inches into the road despite laws stating hedges should be 18 inches back from the roadside.

He believed the council was hoping passing vehicles would ‘prune’ the foliage for them, adding: “It is getting worse and worse. They seem to be relying on traffic to prune the hedges. The lorries are getting wider and the cars are getting bigger and it is actually getting quite dangerous.”

However, a spokesperson for Suffolk County Council said part of the hedge was to the right of a private driveway, which was not part of the highway and was therefore considered to be part of the adjacent property.

She added any maintenance of this section of hedge needed to be arranged by the property owner.

“The hedge running to the left further along does form part of the highway and would therefore be maintainable by Suffolk Highways.

“At the last inspection there was no part of the hedge that met our criteria for reactive maintenance, such as forcing vehicles into opposing lanes, branches likely to fall into the highway or to be in collision with passing vehicles or obscuring visibility at a junction.”