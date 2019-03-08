Leiston man cleared of break-in at Aldeburgh home

A 32-year-old man accused of breaking into a house in a Suffolk seaside town has been cleared by a jury.

Following Daniel Beresford's arrest on suspicion of the break-in in Crescent Road, Aldeburgh, fragments of a "quite rare" type of glass from a window in the conservatory at the house were found on his clothing, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

However, Beresford denied being responsible for the burglary and claimed the glass fragments found on his clothing were transferred when he hugged a woman who had bragged about carrying out the burglary.

During his two day trial the court heard that a forensic scientist who examined Beresford's clothing found two glass fragments on his T-shirt and nine on his jeans and said this provided "strong support" for him being close to the window when the glass was broken or that he was in subsequent contact with the broken glass.

A training shoe seized from Beresford also matched a footprint found at the scene although the size and make of the footwear were quite common, said Philip Allman, prosecuting.

Beresford, 32, of Seaward Avenue, Leiston, denied burglary on October 16 during which jewellery and cash were stolen and was found not guilty after a short trial.