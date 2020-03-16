Motorcross rider who died in crash named

Published: 5:04 PM March 16, 2020 Updated: 6:43 PM October 11, 2020

The track at Wildtracks Offroad Activity Centre in Kennett Picture: ARCHANT

A motorcyclist who died following a crash in an off-road motorcross event on the Suffolk-Cambridgeshire border on Sunday has been named.

Daniel Clifford, 34, crashed while negotiating a hill at the Wildtracks Offroad Activity Centre in Kennett at 12.20pm.

Despite the best efforts of staff and paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone who has information related to the crash is asked to call Cambridgeshire Police on 101, quoting incident 215 of March 15.