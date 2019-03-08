Heavy Rain

Addiction treatment provider boss cleared of fraud charges

PUBLISHED: 05:04 12 March 2019

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A former chief executive of a Suffolk-based addiction treatment provider accused of fraud has been cleared after all the charges against him were dropped.

Daniel Farnham was facing three charges of fraud by abuse of position while he was chief executive officer at Lowestoft-based East Coast Recovery.

Farnham, 46, of St Olaves Road, Herringfleet, was alleged to have abused his position by paying for his personal car insurance from company funds in February 2012 when he was not authorised to do so.

He was also alleged to have abused his position in September 2013 by paying for David Lloyd Gym memberships for himself and his wife Katie Farnham from company funds when he was not authorised to do so.

The third charge related to him paying fraudulent invoices.

On Monday, March 11 Gareth Hughes, prosecuting, offered no evidence on the charge relating to personal car insurance and no evidence was offered on the other two charges at an earlier hearing.

Also at an earlier hearing no evidence was offered against Katie Farnham, 35, of The Green, Somerleyton, who denied one offence of fraud by false representation by claiming money from East Coast Recovery for massages she did not conduct with clients.

Not guilty verdicts were recorded in respect of all the charges against both defendants.

Teen arrested after huge drugs stash found during stop and search

A large stash of drugs and money was discovered in a vehicle in Earls Colne Picture: ESSEX POLICE

‘He’s got attributes’ – Lambert set to hand Jackson rare start at Bristol City

Kayden Jackson closes down Sam Johnstone at West Brom Picture Pagepix

Boy, 17, stabbed in Ipswich alleyway

Five police cars were seen in Marlow Road, Ipswich, as foresnic officers searched the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Private misconduct hearing for Stephen Hawking nurse Patricia Dowdy from Ipswich

Professor Stephen Hawking on his visit to the Kesgrave Community Centre to visit the Headway conference Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘None of us have any plans to go anywhere else’ - Bishop says young stars want to be part of Town’s ‘exciting’ future

Teddy Bishop is excited for the future at Ipswich Town. Picture Pagepix

Comments have been disabled on this article.

