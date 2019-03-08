Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

‘One in a million’: Students’ tributes to popular to Hadleigh science teacher

PUBLISHED: 13:49 28 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:49 28 March 2019

Daniel Greenwood was a science teacher at Hadleigh High School, and had worked there since 2016 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Daniel Greenwood was a science teacher at Hadleigh High School, and had worked there since 2016 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

Students past and present have left heartfelt tributes to a “one in a million” teacher from Hadleigh High School, raising hundreds of pounds in donations in his name.

Daniel Greenwood joined the school in 2016 as a graduate intern and was commended for his “unerring enthusiasm for working with young people”.

Staff at the school broke the news to students on Tuesday.

A fundraising page in memory of Mr Greenwood has been set up by students at the high school and has already raised more than £1,500 since Wednesday afternoon.

The page reads: “Mr Greenwood meant the world to his pupils, colleges, family and friends.

“Mr Greenwood would help anyone and was such an uplifting teacher.

“Any donations would be greatly appreciated to help give Mr Greenwood the goodbye he deserves.”

Tributes have poured in from old and new students on social media.

One student said: “Mr Greenwood was a brilliant teacher and was taken far too early from this world. He tutored me after school for weeks before my maths GCSE.

“He was a lovely and generous man and I will forever be grateful and appreciative of how he dedicated his life to teaching. Rest in peace.”

Another tribute said: “Dan was a one in a million teacher and an incredible human being.

“I can’t believe you’re gone buddy, I hope you knew how loved you were.”

It is believed Mr Greenwood suffered from cardiac arrest but the cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

A parent of one of Mr Greenwood’s pupils said: “Such sad news, so young. My children really liked him as a teacher. He was so kind, helpful and practical with a solution with my son’s worries.

“He helped him so much. He will miss him seeing him, making them smile first thing in the morning. He will be a huge loss to Hadleigh High.

“Love to all his family and friends at this extremely sad time.”

Headteacher Nicola Shingleton said: “Dan was passionate about achieving the best outcomes for all his students and worked tirelessly to meet the high standards he set himself.”

A statement released by the school says: “Dan was not just an outstanding, committed professional but a kind, supportive and caring friend to so many at the school.”

Most Read

Tributes paid to “young and inspirational” science teacher

Daniel Greenwood was a science teacher at Hadleigh High School, who had worked at the school since 2016 Picture: ROBERT EDWARDS

BMW stopped in police chase drama on A12

Officers from Suffolk Constabulary assisted colleagues from Essex Police in stopping the vehicle in Woodbridge. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK'S ROADS & ARMED POLICING TEAM

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

Motorists on the A14 have been caught in serious delays after a crash at Sproughton (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER

Crews tackle huge fire at Suffolk nature reserve

Three acres of undergrowth is alight at North Warren Nature Reserve in Aldeburgh Picture: PICASA/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Huge thatch fire at The Ship Inn pub

The fire has engulfed the thatched roof of The Ship Inn Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Tributes paid to “young and inspirational” science teacher

Daniel Greenwood was a science teacher at Hadleigh High School, who had worked at the school since 2016 Picture: ROBERT EDWARDS

BMW stopped in police chase drama on A12

Officers from Suffolk Constabulary assisted colleagues from Essex Police in stopping the vehicle in Woodbridge. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK'S ROADS & ARMED POLICING TEAM

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

Motorists on the A14 have been caught in serious delays after a crash at Sproughton (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER

Crews tackle huge fire at Suffolk nature reserve

Three acres of undergrowth is alight at North Warren Nature Reserve in Aldeburgh Picture: PICASA/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Huge thatch fire at The Ship Inn pub

The fire has engulfed the thatched roof of The Ship Inn Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Lambert on Huws’ return, Emmanuel’s contract and visit of Hull – watch today’s press conference again

Paul Lambert will speak to the media this afternoon

County Upper School rated ‘inadequate’ by Ofsted

County Upper School in Bury St Edmunds has been rated inadequate by Ofsted Picture: ARCHANT

Cycling: Proffitt wins Plomesgate 10, while sport mourns loss of Cliff Matthews

Andy Proffitt (Ipswich BC) – winner of the Plomesgate 10. Picture: FERGUS MUIR

‘One in a million’: Students’ tributes to popular to Hadleigh science teacher

Daniel Greenwood was a science teacher at Hadleigh High School, and had worked there since 2016 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Closure of Ipswich’s Office Outlet gets under way

Office Outlet's Ipwsich branch is closing down. Photo: James Carr.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists