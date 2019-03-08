‘One in a million’: Students’ tributes to popular to Hadleigh science teacher

Daniel Greenwood was a science teacher at Hadleigh High School, and had worked there since 2016 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

Students past and present have left heartfelt tributes to a “one in a million” teacher from Hadleigh High School, raising hundreds of pounds in donations in his name.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Daniel Greenwood joined the school in 2016 as a graduate intern and was commended for his “unerring enthusiasm for working with young people”.

Staff at the school broke the news to students on Tuesday.

A fundraising page in memory of Mr Greenwood has been set up by students at the high school and has already raised more than £1,500 since Wednesday afternoon.

The page reads: “Mr Greenwood meant the world to his pupils, colleges, family and friends.

“Mr Greenwood would help anyone and was such an uplifting teacher.

“Any donations would be greatly appreciated to help give Mr Greenwood the goodbye he deserves.”

Tributes have poured in from old and new students on social media.

One student said: “Mr Greenwood was a brilliant teacher and was taken far too early from this world. He tutored me after school for weeks before my maths GCSE.

“He was a lovely and generous man and I will forever be grateful and appreciative of how he dedicated his life to teaching. Rest in peace.”

Another tribute said: “Dan was a one in a million teacher and an incredible human being.

“I can’t believe you’re gone buddy, I hope you knew how loved you were.”

It is believed Mr Greenwood suffered from cardiac arrest but the cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

A parent of one of Mr Greenwood’s pupils said: “Such sad news, so young. My children really liked him as a teacher. He was so kind, helpful and practical with a solution with my son’s worries.

“He helped him so much. He will miss him seeing him, making them smile first thing in the morning. He will be a huge loss to Hadleigh High.

“Love to all his family and friends at this extremely sad time.”

Headteacher Nicola Shingleton said: “Dan was passionate about achieving the best outcomes for all his students and worked tirelessly to meet the high standards he set himself.”

A statement released by the school says: “Dan was not just an outstanding, committed professional but a kind, supportive and caring friend to so many at the school.”