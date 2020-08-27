Man accused of selling stolen clothes on eBay
PUBLISHED: 16:19 27 August 2020
This content is subject to copyright.
The trial of a 33-year-old Felixstowe father-of-two accused of selling clothing stolen during a burglary at a shop in Hadleigh on eBay will take place next year.
Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and directions hearing on Thursday (August 27) was Daniel Lane, of Wesel Avenue, Felixstowe.
You may also want to watch:
He pleaded not guilty to handling clothing stolen from Hall Street Menswear’s branch in Hadleigh High Street between November 23 2018 and February 21 2019.
Lane’s two day trial will take place during a two week warned list commencing March 29 next year.
Hall is on unconditional bail.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.