Sudbury man due in court over burglary and assault charges
PUBLISHED: 13:43 09 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:43 09 September 2020
A 36-year-old man from Sudbury is due to appear in court after allegedly committing burglary and assault offences in the town.
Daniel Leat, of Maldon Court, is due to appear before Ipswich Crown Court in connection to a burglary in Cornard Road on September 2.
A mobile phone was allegedly stolen during the burglary, while during another incident in the same address on August 7 a bank card and a bottle of gin were reportedly stolen.
A man in his forties was also assaulted on August 1 in the same property and left with bruising to one of his eyes, police have said.
Leat, charged with burglary, theft and assault, was arrested on Friday September 4 before being remanded and appearing before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Monday September 7.
He was further remanded in custody and will appear in crown court on Monday October 5.
