Police 'increasingly concerned' after man, 44, goes missing

Daniel Oldfield has gone missing from Colchester - Credit: Essex Police

Police are growing "increasingly concerned" about a 44-year-old man who has been reported missing.

Daniel Oldfield was reported missing from Colchester yesterday, July 29.

He is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall and of medium build.

He has a bald head and is clean-shaven.

Essex Police believe Daniel may be in the Clacton area but he also has connections across Colchester.

Anyone who has seen him, is with him, or has any information about where he is is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 679 as of July 29.