‘Unacceptable’: Attacker jailed for biting and headbutting police officers

Daniel Pretty was sentenced at Colchester Magistrates' Court for assaulting emergency workers Picture: ABBIE WEAVING Archant

A man who assaulted and bit and headbutted emergency workers in Essex will spend 20 weeks behind bars.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Daniel Pretty, 29, of Goodchild Way, Great Yeldham, received 20 week prison sentences for three counts of assaulting an emergency worker by beating and 10 weeks for assault with intent to resist arrest at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, January 23.

The sentences will run concurrently, but Pretty will pay compensation to all three victims he attacked.

At around 6.15pm on Monday, December 17, two officers from Essex Police responded to a disturbance at Pretty’s home in Great Yeldham, a village close to the Suffolk border.

They managed to remove him from the property and restrained - but not before biting one, leaving marks on another’s arm and headbutting a third while being transferred to custody.

Chief inspector Janette Rawlingson, district commander for Braintree and Uttlesford, said: “Our officers responded to a concern for welfare call at Pretty’s property and were assaulted.

“The incident itself could have been resolved quickly and peacefully. However, Pretty responded by attacking my officers. While in custody, he headbutted another officer.

“Each had to be assessed for their injuries when they could have been responding to genuine 999 calls. His actions were completely unacceptable and unnecessary and he has been sent to prison.”