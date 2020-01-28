E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Inquest review held into death of Lowestoft gym owner

PUBLISHED: 16:30 28 January 2020

A pre inquest review has been held into the death of Daniel Willgoss Picture: Willgoss Family

A pre-inquest review has been held into the death of a 25-year-old man from Lowestoft.

Daniel Willgoss was 25 when he died in June 2018.

Daniel Willgoss, who was well known in the community for his work running the Mammoth Power Gym in Whapload Road, died in June 2018.

At the opening of his inquest in August 2018, coroner Nigel Parsley gave the medical cause of death as multiple drug toxicity and said that blister packs of medication had been found at Mr Willgoss' home.

His family said that it was prescribed medication.

Family and friends returned to the court on Tuesday as the coroner considered the timeline leading up to Mr Willgoss' death.

Due to the complexities of the case a further pre-inquest review will be held later in the year ahead of a full inquest.

Speaking at the end of the review Sue Willgoss, Daniel's mother, said: "I don't care how long it takes, I want it to be done right."

