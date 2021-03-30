News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Woman in her 30s dies in A1071 crash

Johnny Griffith

Published: 3:48 PM March 30, 2021    Updated: 3:58 PM March 30, 2021
Emergency services have attended accidents this morning on the A14 at Stowmarket and A1071 near Hadl

Police have identified the victim of the A1071 crash - Credit: Staff

A woman who died in a crash on the A1071 at Hintlesham has been named as 33-year-old Daniella Milburn, from Hadleigh.

The crash happened around 5.35pm on Monday, March 29 and involved a motorcycle and three cars. 

Officers later confirmed that Ms Milburn, who was the motorcyclist, died at the scene.

Road closures were in put in place while an investigation was carried out but the closures were lifted earlier this morning.

Officers would now like to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the manner of driving of the vehicles involved shortly before the incident. 

Anyone with any information or anyone driving along the road prior to the collision with a dash-cam, is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference CAD 288 of March 29.


Hadleigh News

