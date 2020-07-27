Inquest into sudden death of speedway star Danny Ayres to begin today

Danny Ayres died suddenly in February this year and the inquest into his death begins in Ipswich today. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com © Copyright Stephen Waller

The inquest into the sudden death of Danny Ayres, the speedway star signed to race for the Ipswich Witches, will begin today.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Danny Ayres had signed to ride in the Premiership for the Ipswich Witches in summer 2020. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Danny Ayres had signed to ride in the Premiership for the Ipswich Witches in summer 2020. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The 33-year-old was due to ride for the club in the Premiership this summer, but tragically died on February 1.

The inquest into the death of the hugely popular rider will take place this afternoon at Suffolk Coroners’ Court in Ipswich.

Born in Bury St Edmunds, Danny rode for the Mildenhall Fen Tigers and was well known for his all action style and entertainment factor.

British Speedway led the tributes to the young athlete earlier this year, saying they were ‘devastated’ to learn of his passing and that his loss would be felt through the sport in Great Britain.

His partner Jodie Pledge took to social media to mourn the loss of the father of their two children, saying he had “lost his battle to mental health”.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Partner pays emotional tribute to ‘soul mate’ Danny Ayres

She said: “Danny absolutely lived for speedway. That was the only place he was truly free, free from any troubles and cares in his mind.

“He absolutely adored his fans. It was his utmost joy to be your ballsy entertainer and riding that dirt line on the edge, #whoDAyreswins.

“When he rode on that track, he gave everything he could to bring you excitement and give you, his fans, the full experience of the Showman of Speedway.

“He absolutely thrived on that energy you gave him and for that, he truly loved you all. I know he would want to be remembered this way.

“Rest in peace my Baby. I will miss you throughout my whole life. I promise to let our babies know what an absolutely amazing, incredible, crazy, fun and loving person you really were.”

Many members of the speedway community shared their own tributes for the young star including Ipswich Witches boss Chris Louis, skipper Danny King and other Premiership riders.

MORE: ‘We’re going to do it for Danny this season’... Ipswich Witches skipper King