Father of speedway star Danny Ayres said he was 'too embarrassed' to get help, inquest hears

Speedway star Danny Ayres tragically died on February 1

The family of speedway star Danny Ayres, who was due to ride for Ipswich Witches this summer, said he “did not get the help he needed” in the lead-up to his tragic death.

Danny Ayres had agreed a deal to ride for Ipswich Witches in 2020

Danny Ayres, 33, from Bury St Edmunds, was found hanged at his home in Girton Close, Mildenhall on the morning of February 1, leading to an outpouring of grief from the speedway community.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics and Danny’s partner Jodie Pledge - who he had two children with and had known since the age of 17 - the popular speedway star was pronounced dead at 8.55am.

An inquest, which concluded at Suffolk Coroner’s Court on Monday, July 27, heard that Danny felt “embarrassed” to get help and had been struggling with drugs when he wasn’t training.

His father David said that following his mum’s death to cancer in 2017, Danny found it “difficult to come to terms with” his loss.

Friends and teammates of Danny Ayres completed a lap of Mildenhall Fen Tigers' track in his memory

He said he turned to alcohol when he was feeling low, and then looked to drugs to pick him back up.

David said “the drugs would bring out demons in Danny” and he would be positive throughout the speedway season, when he had structure and routine, and he had “bad feelings” for the remainder of the year.

His partner Jodie, said that through the season he was “a training machine”.

“Out-of-season from October to March was an absolute struggle. He just couldn’t sit still, his brain never stopped.”

The inquest, which was undertaken by Senior Suffolk coroner Nigel Parsley, heard that the night before Danny’s death, an argument broke out with his partner Jodie of six years, after he was found using drugs in the family home.

The speedway star had signed to ride for the club in the Premiership this summer.

A post-mortem found that Danny had alcohol in his blood and he tested positive for cocaine.

The coroner recorded Danny’s medical cause of death as hanging and concluded that he died as a result of suicide.

Mr Parsley said: “No note was found and there was no evidence that anyone could have predicted any actions in relation to his death.”

Concluding, Mr Parsley said Danny must have intended the act.

■ If you need help and support, call Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline 0808 196 3494 or the Samaritans on 116 123. Both services are available 24 hours, seven days a week. You can also download the Stay Alive app on Apple and Android.