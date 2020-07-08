E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Date set for inquest into death of speedway star Danny Ayres

PUBLISHED: 16:30 08 July 2020

Danny Ayres was set to ride for Ipswich in 2020 Picture: Carol Downie

Danny Ayres was set to ride for Ipswich in 2020 Picture: Carol Downie

Archant

A date has been set for an inquest into the death of speedway star Danny Ayres, who died suddenly in February.

Danny Ayres in action Picture: Carol DownieDanny Ayres in action Picture: Carol Downie

The 33-year-old, who was due to ride for Ipswich Witches in 2020, tragically died on February 1.

An inquest into the death of the popular rider will now take place on July 27 at Suffolk Coroners’ Court, in Ipswich.

Ayres was described as a “one-off” by Ipswich Witches owner Chris Louis, who led an outpouring of grief from the Speedway community.

The speedway star had signed to ride for the club in the Premiership this summer.

Danny Ayres' funeral at Mildenhall speedway track Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDDanny Ayres' funeral at Mildenhall speedway track Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Mr Louis said: “Danny was someone I was more excited about than most.

“His infectious nature, his enthusiasm.



“I remember at Belle Vue last season in the British Final, other riders were desperate for Danny to win races. He was unbelievable that night. He was so popular.

Witches guest Danny Ayres ahead of the Ipswich v Peterborough (Premier League) meeting at Foxhall Stadium, Ipswich. Picture: Steve WallerWitches guest Danny Ayres ahead of the Ipswich v Peterborough (Premier League) meeting at Foxhall Stadium, Ipswich. Picture: Steve Waller

“Danny was a one-off. If the sport had 100 more Danny Ayres, it would be in a far better place.”

Ayres’ partner, Jodie Pledge, also paid tribute to Ayres on social media.

She said: “It is with a broken heart I have to say that my soul mate, daddy to our two beautiful babies and your people’s champion, has lost his battle to mental health.

“Danny absolutely lived for speedway. That was the only place he was truly free, free from any troubles and cares in his mind.

“He absolutely adored his fans. It was his utmost joy to be your ballsy entertainer and riding that dirt line on the edge, #whoDAyreswins.

“When he rode on that track, he gave everything he could to bring you excitement and give you, his fans, the full experience of the Showman of Speedway.

“He absolutely thrived on that energy you gave him and for that, he truly loved you all. I know he would want to be remembered this way.”

