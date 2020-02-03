Partner pays emotional tribute to 'soul mate' Danny Ayres

Danny Ayres, who has died, aged 33. Photo: STEVE WALLER © Copyright Stephen Waller

The partner of a speedway star who died aged 33 has paid tribute to her 'soul mate' in an emotional message on social media.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Danny Ayres in Mildenhall colours Picture: CAROL DOWNIE Danny Ayres in Mildenhall colours Picture: CAROL DOWNIE

Danny Ayres, who was due to ride for Ipswich Witches in 2020, died suddenly this weekend.

His "tragic, extremely sad and very untimely" death was confirmed on Sunday in a post on his official Facebook page.

His partner, Jodie Pledge, has now paid tribute to Ayres on social media.

She said: "It is with a broken heart I have to say that my soul mate, daddy to our two beautiful babies and your people's champion, has lost his battle to mental health.

Danny Ayres in action Picture: Carol Downie Danny Ayres in action Picture: Carol Downie

"Danny absolutely lived for speedway. That was the only place he was truly free, free from any troubles and cares in his mind.

"He absolutely adored his fans. It was his utmost joy to be your ballsy entertainer and riding that dirt line on the edge, #whoDAyreswins.

"When he rode on that track, he gave everything he could to bring you excitement and give you, his fans, the full experience of the Showman of Speedway.

"He absolutely thrived on that energy you gave him and for that, he truly loved you all. I know he would want to be remembered this way."

The 33-year-old, who was born in Bury St Edmunds and rode for Mildenhall Fen Tigers, was hugely popular with speedway folk throughout the country for his all-action style.

Ms Pledge also spoke about the support the family had received from the speedway community in the wake of his death.

She added: "I'm utterly overwhelmed by all of the support and kind words you have given to Danny, me, Lilou and Anaiya.

"Speedway is a huge extended family to us all, so please pull together and if any one of you are struggling with mental health issues, please, please open up and talk to someone. Anyone.

"Just know that you are loved and not alone.

"Rest in peace my Baby. I will miss you throughout my whole life. I promise to let our babies know what an absolutely amazing, incredible, crazy, fun and loving person you really were.

"Until we meet again.... Night-night my baby, you can rest easy now."