Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Murder accused Danny Bostock denies ‘getting rid’ of clothing he was wearing

PUBLISHED: 15:29 05 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:29 05 March 2019

Colchester coin collector Gordon McGhee Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Colchester coin collector Gordon McGhee Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Essex Police

An Essex man accused of stabbing Colchester coin collector Gordon McGhee to death has denied “getting rid” of clothing he was wearing on the night of the alleged murder.

Giving evidence at Ipswich Crown Court, Danny Bostock accepted that whoever stabbed 52-year-old Mr McGhee 14 times and cut his throat must have had blood on their clothing.

He claimed he had put the pink “Diesel” T-shirt he had worn on the night of the alleged murder in a communal washing machine at his accommodation in Berberis Close, Colchester, and hadn’t seen it since. He denied getting rid of it because it had Mr McGhee’s blood on it.

During cross-examination by Andrew Jackson, prosecuting, Bostock admitted lying to police by saying he had been wearing flip-flops and not his Lonsdale trainers on the night of Mr McGhee’s murder.

“You are not not innocent of this murder and the reason you told police you were wearing flip-flops and told them a lie is because you knew perfectly well that your trainers had been paddled around in Mr McGhee’s blood and you got rid of them?” said Mr Jackson, to which Bostock replied: “No.”

Bostock denied going into Mr McGhee’s flat in Forest Road, Colchester, with the intention of stealing his prized coin collection and stabbing him 14 times. He also denied trying to start a fire in the flat to destroy evidence.

Bostock said he didn’t know who killed Mr McGhee but “had a theory” it was done by Daniel Welham, who had been drinking with him, Mr McGhee and two women on the night of the killing.

Bostock, 32, denies murder and attempted arson being reckless as to whether life would be endangered in the early hours of August 22.

It has been alleged that Bostock, who was also a coin collector, murdered Mr McGhee after McGhee disturbed him during a burglary at his flat. It is alleged that after stabbing Mr McGhee Bostock tried to cause a gas explosion by turning on the gas oven and setting light to a cloth to destroy evidence.

The court heard Mr McGhee was a collector of rare and valuable coins, including special edition 50p pieces with images of Beatrix Potter characters.

Giving evidence as a prosecution witness during the trial Mr Welham, 33, denied killing Mr McGhee.

The trial continues.

Most Read

Garlic bread and shower gel among the products being recalled

Do you have any of these recalled products in your home? Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

The seven best places for tea and coffee in Suffolk as voted by you

How many of these tearooms have you been to? Picture: APPLAUD COFFEE

Fuller Flavour: My heart feels broken, with no doubt more horrible defeats on the horizon

Collin Quaner and Cole Skuse react after the German had missed a late chance. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Andy’s Angles: Jackson’s frustrations, Emmanuel’s bid to impress and Ipswich blowing Burnley away

Kayden Jackson during Town U23's 2-0 win over Burnley Picture: ROSS HALLS

Prodigy frontman Keith Flint found dead at his Essex home

Keith Flint of The Prodigy on stage in 1996: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Garlic bread and shower gel among the products being recalled

Do you have any of these recalled products in your home? Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

The seven best places for tea and coffee in Suffolk as voted by you

How many of these tearooms have you been to? Picture: APPLAUD COFFEE

Fuller Flavour: My heart feels broken, with no doubt more horrible defeats on the horizon

Collin Quaner and Cole Skuse react after the German had missed a late chance. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Andy’s Angles: Jackson’s frustrations, Emmanuel’s bid to impress and Ipswich blowing Burnley away

Kayden Jackson during Town U23's 2-0 win over Burnley Picture: ROSS HALLS

Prodigy frontman Keith Flint found dead at his Essex home

Keith Flint of The Prodigy on stage in 1996: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Trying to access appropriate special educational needs like being ‘pushed from pillar to post’, says family

Chris and Karen Stride-Noble from Lowestoft with their son Joseph, 9, who has special educational needs and hasn't been to school since April. Picture: NICK BUTCHER

‘Vital service’ helps thousands of people living with food poverty

Lowestoft Foodbank has now been operating for a year and volunteers gathered together to mark the occasion. Picture: Lowestoft Foodbank

Domestic abuser arrested while standing in pond after chaotic car chase

Kieran Watkins was jailed for two years for dangerous driving. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Woman in her 70s and her dog struck by van in Clacton

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman and her dog were struck by a van in Arnold Grove, Clacton Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Could you be a lifesaver?

St John Ambulance are holding a recruitment drive Picture: ST JOHN AMBULANCE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists