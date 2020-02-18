E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Film fans recreating scenes from Yesterday as they enjoy a pint at The Ramsholt Arms

PUBLISHED: 17:25 18 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:25 18 February 2020

Max Durrant, who manages the Ramsholt Arms, allowed Danny Boyle to record a scene from Yesterday at the pub Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Max Durrant, who manages the Ramsholt Arms, allowed Danny Boyle to record a scene from Yesterday at the pub Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

Film fans have been recreating scenes from Danny Boyle's blockbuster Yesterday when they visit a Suffolk pub featured in the film.

More than 100 film staff were on location at the pub Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDMore than 100 film staff were on location at the pub Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Ramsholt Arms, on the River Deben near Woodbridge, featured in the Beatles-inspired movie released last summer.

Since the film's release, landlord Max Durrant said he has had many fans of the film ask to sit in the same seats as the characters.

Mr Durrant added that he is considering ordering a plaque to place in the Ramsholt Arms to commemorate its cameo.

The landlord allowed Boyle and more than a hundred staff to record the iconic scene two years ago.

Filming for the scene in the beer garden took around ten hours Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDFilming for the scene in the beer garden took around ten hours Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Ramsholt Arms was transformed into a temporary film set for around 10 hours with make-up artists and technicians joining the cast and film crew on location.

Mr Durrant said: "It was incredible to see the pub in the film.

"I have known this pub all my life and to see it on the big screen was quite bizarre, but it was a lovely thing to have been a part of."

Yesterday - which was released in June last year - features budding Lowestoft singer-songwriter Jack Malik, played by Himesh Patel.

Danny Boyle visited the Ramsholt Arms to record a scene for Yesterday Picture: PA/IAN WESTDanny Boyle visited the Ramsholt Arms to record a scene for Yesterday Picture: PA/IAN WEST

Jack awakes from a collision with a bus to find he is the only person who can remember the Beatles - and begins passing off their songs as his own.

Following the accident, Jack is gifted a new guitar at the Ramsholt Arms by his friends and goes on to perform the Beatles' song 'Yesterday', which everyone assumes is an original.

Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran also stars in the film, with Jack rising to prominence as a support act for the Framlingham singer.

Mr Durrant, who has managed the Ramsholt Arms for seven years, said he was approached by the production company behind the film two years ago.

He said he "didn't think much" of the request - until he realised that Danny Boyle wanted to use the pub in his new blockbuster

He said: "This pub has always been a bit of a secret to everyone in the area.

"Danny Boyle and the team were very complimentary about the pub and Suffolk."

Housing plans rejected due to fears over primary school spaces

Plans for 65 homes in Elmswell have been rejected - Dr Helen Geake, inset. Picture: ARCHANT/GOOGLEMAPS

Woman, 95, dies after care home assault

May Miller has died after she was assaulted by a fellow resident, four days after moving into Beech House residential home in Halesworth. Photo: Archant

Man seriously hurt in crash involving two cars and a tree

The air ambulance has landed nearby Picture: GILES WATLING

Did you see the ‘meteor’ above Suffolk last night?

Did you spot the 'meteorite' above Suffolk? (file image) Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Regatta restaurant to return with familiar faces at the helm

Brothers Oli and Alex Burnside will be taking over the Regatta Restaurant Picture: ANNA LIPSKA

