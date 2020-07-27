E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Family ‘could not have known’ of son’s intentions to end his life, inquest hears

PUBLISHED: 05:30 28 July 2020

The inquest into the death of Danny Clark, from Stowmarket, concluded at Suffolk Coroner's Court. Picture: ARCHANT

The inquest into the death of Danny Clark, from Stowmarket, concluded at Suffolk Coroner's Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

The death of a man from Stowmarket has been recorded as suicide by a coroner, who said his family “could not have known” about his intentions.

Danny Clark, 31, from Stowmarket, was found hanged at his home on Tuesday, December 17 2019.

In an inquest, which was opened in May and concluded on Monday July 27, senior Suffolk coroner Nigel Parsley said Mr Clark had suffered from anxiety and depression for several years, and had been prescribed anti-depressants.

On the morning of his death, Mr Clark had returned home after spending time at an unknown address, the inquest heard.

His mother Mandy said he was “in good spirits” and his friends said he was laughing and joking in the car.

Mr Clark was later found hanged at around 7.40pm and he was certified dead by a paramedic at 8.16pm.

A note was later found at his home stating his intention to end his life.

A post-mortem found ketamine and diazepam in Mr Clark’s’s system and his medical cause of death was recorded as hanging.

He had a history of substance abuse dating back to 2011 and would often “bottle things up”, his sister Larissa told the hearing.

The inquest heard he had become dependant on ketamine and his family said he was struggling to accept help.

In a letter read to the inquest, Mr Clark’s sister said he had made steps to get help but then “backed away” from the support.

A statement by Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust said there was “no history of secondary mental health services” on his records.

Mr Clark had made a self-referral to the trust in October 2019 but did not respond to his wellbeing advice telephone session, or a letter follow-up 10 days later. His case was closed on December, 11 2019.

Mr Parsley said the note said he “felt responsible” for the way he was and he thought he caused his family pain.

“I get the impression Danny felt like a burden and this would relieve him of that. There wasn’t any clues or cues about what was going to occur,” he said.

Speaking directly to Danny’s family, Mr Parsley said: “He was cheerful and happy that day. Please take away that you could not have known about his intentions.”

Mr Parsley concluded Mr Clark died as a result of suicide.

“When you look at the nature of the act itself it must be the case that this was Danny’s intention,” he said.

• Anyone needing help or support should call Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline 0808 196 3494 or the Samaritans on 116 123. Both services are available 24 hours 7 days a week. The Stay Alive app on Apple & Android is available to download.

Topic Tags:

The areas of Suffolk without a single coronavirus death

Four areas of Suffolk have not recorded a single coronavirus death (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The transfer window opens today - here’s where Ipswich Town are at with their summer business

Paul Lambert and Marcus Evans will be working on transfers now the summer window is open . Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Town want a centre-back... Here are 11 that could fit the bill

Ipswich Town are in the hunt for a new centre-back this transfer window - could Tommy Smith, Matthew Pennington or Richard Keogh fit the bill? Photos: Archant/PA

Father of speedway star Danny Ayres said he was ‘too embarrassed’ to get help, inquest hears

Speedway star Danny Ayres tragically died on February 1 Picture: STEVE WALLER www.stephenwaller.com

Rise in Suffolk dog thefts a ‘huge concern’, says rural officer

Sgt Brian Calver from Suffolk police's rural crime team Picture: SARAH CHAMBERS

