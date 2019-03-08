Partly Cloudy

'Give me the bag or I'll stab you': Knifepoint robber's terrifying string of early morning attacks

PUBLISHED: 19:01 14 June 2019

Danny Glass of Haven Road has been jailed following a spate of knifepoint robberies in the space of 90 minutes Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Danny Glass of Haven Road has been jailed following a spate of knifepoint robberies in the space of 90 minutes Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Archant

A 30-year-old man who carried out a string of early morning knifepoint robberies in Colchester over a 90minute period has been jailed for six years.

Sentencing Danny Glass at Ipswich Crown Court, Judge David Pugh described him as dangerous and said some of his victims had suffered nightmares as a result of what had happened to them.

The court heard that the offences happened on February 2 between 5am and 6.30am in the Hythe and New Town areas of Colchester.

Charles Kellett, prosecuting, said Glass's first victim was a woman who he approached from behind in Haven Road and told her: "Give me the bag or I'll stab you."

The woman saw he was holding a modelling knife and handed over her bag which contained two phones, her passport and a bank card.

Glass had attempted to use the bank card and was identified from CCTV footage by a police officer.

The second victim was told by Glass: "Give me everything you've ******* got" and saw he was holding a knife.

The man was so surprised that he laughed and ran away.

The third victim was wearing headphones and was grabbed round the neck by Glass after passing him in the street.

The man felt a cold object pressed against his neck and was asked for cash.

You may also want to watch:

When the man - who was left with a small cut to his neck - said he didn't have any, Glass went through his pockets before walking off.

The fourth victim was walking towards Hythe train station with headphones on when he was grabbed from behind and told: "Don't move I've got a knife."

He felt cold metal on his neck and was then told: "I want your money or I'll cut you."

He gave Glass around £4 in change and a £400 phone.

The court heard Glass also held a knife to a woman's throat and demanded money - but she didn't have any and he went away.

During the same period he had also stolen a handbag from behind the counter of a shop.

Glass, of Haven Road, Colchester admitted two offences of robbery, two of attempted robbery and two of having an article with a blade in Haven Road and Kendall Road.

He asked for two offences to be considered.

He was jailed for six years with an extended licence period of three years.

James Onalaja, for Glass, said his client had a history of drug dependency and the offences had been committed while he was using crack cocaine.

He said Glass was "deeply ashamed".

Comments have been disabled on this article.

