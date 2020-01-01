29-year-old man admits possessing 9,000 indecent images of children

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A 29-year-old man who downloaded more than 9,000 indecent images of children will be sentenced next month.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea hearing on January 14 via video link was Danny Styles, of no fixed address, who pleaded guilty to three offences of making a total of 9,015 indecent pictures of children between September 1, 2018, and February 6, 2019.

He also admitted breaching a sexual harm prevention order made at Ipswich Crown Court on October 3, 2018, banning him from accessing instant messaging apps.

The offence was committed between December 11, 2018, and February 6, 2019.

Judge Martyn Levett adjourned sentence until February 21 to allow a pre-sentence report to be prepared on Styles who is in custody.