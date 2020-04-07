Suspected burglar remanded in custody after police chase
PUBLISHED: 11:00 07 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:08 07 April 2020
Archant
A man has been charged over a spate of late-night thefts throughout Suffolk.
Suffolk police were called just before 2am on Saturday after receiving reports of a break-in at Martin’s Newsagents in Market Place, Saxmundham.
A concrete block had been used to smash the front door of the store, with cigarettes among the items stolen.
You may also want to watch:
Around an hour later, police patrolling in Ipswich town centre spotted a Volkswagen Golf and signalled for it to stop. The driver failed to take notice and a police pursuit ensued.
The chase ended in Clapgate Lane where the car collided with a tree stump. The driver attempted to make off - but officers subsequently arrested a man from Stowmarket on suspicion of burglary, dangerous driving, failure to provide a specimen of breath and failing to stop a vehicle for police.
Darrell Lambert was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre following his arrest and subsequently charged with three counts of burglary, including a break-in at the McColls shop in Stoke Park Drive in Ipswich at around 1.50am on Friday, April 3 and the theft of alcohol and confectionery from Seckford Golf Club in Seckford Hall Road, Woodbridge at around 11.30pm later that day.
He was also charged with dangerous driving, taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, failure to provide a specimen of breath and driving without appropriate motor insurance.
Lambert appeared before Ipswich Magistrates’ Court on Monday, April 6 and has been remanded in custody to appear before Ipswich Crown Court on May 5.
Comments have been disabled on this article.