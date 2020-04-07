E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Suspected burglar remanded in custody after police chase

PUBLISHED: 11:00 07 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:08 07 April 2020

Darrell Lambert has been charged in connection with the thefts Picture SARAH LUCY BROWN

Darrell Lambert has been charged in connection with the thefts Picture SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A man has been charged over a spate of late-night thefts throughout Suffolk.

Suffolk police were called just before 2am on Saturday after receiving reports of a break-in at Martin’s Newsagents in Market Place, Saxmundham.

A concrete block had been used to smash the front door of the store, with cigarettes among the items stolen.

Around an hour later, police patrolling in Ipswich town centre spotted a Volkswagen Golf and signalled for it to stop. The driver failed to take notice and a police pursuit ensued.

The chase ended in Clapgate Lane where the car collided with a tree stump. The driver attempted to make off - but officers subsequently arrested a man from Stowmarket on suspicion of burglary, dangerous driving, failure to provide a specimen of breath and failing to stop a vehicle for police.

Darrell Lambert was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre following his arrest and subsequently charged with three counts of burglary, including a break-in at the McColls shop in Stoke Park Drive in Ipswich at around 1.50am on Friday, April 3 and the theft of alcohol and confectionery from Seckford Golf Club in Seckford Hall Road, Woodbridge at around 11.30pm later that day.

He was also charged with dangerous driving, taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, failure to provide a specimen of breath and driving without appropriate motor insurance.

Lambert appeared before Ipswich Magistrates’ Court on Monday, April 6 and has been remanded in custody to appear before Ipswich Crown Court on May 5.

