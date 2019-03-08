Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Public warned not to approach prison absconder

PUBLISHED: 13:47 19 July 2019

Darren Weinling is said to have absconded from Hollesley Bay prison. He has links to Ipswich and London Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Darren Weinling is said to have absconded from Hollesley Bay prison. He has links to Ipswich and London Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

A warning has been made not be approach a man who absconded from jail while on recall in relation to a threat to kill offence.

Darren Weinling, 35, is said to have absconded Hollesley Bay prison near Woodbridge on Friday, July 19.

Police have described him as being white, 6ft tall and cleanly shaven with short brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a long sleeve blue top, blue tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.

He is said to have links to Ipswich and London but police believe he may be in the Woodbridge area.

The public have warned not to approach him and call Suffolk police on 101 should they see him.

Most Read

WATCH: Spectacular footage of huge crop fire on the edge of Ipswich

Fire crews are battling a huge field fire near Ipswich Picture: STEVE HAYWARD

How will you get to Ipswich’s Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

Who has bought this award-winning Suffolk pub?

The Crown, in Stoke-by-Nayland, has been sold to The Chestnut Group. Photo: Erin Freeman.

Bid for 2,700-home new ‘garden village’ labelled ‘unwanted urban sprawl’

CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN

Man arrested after A14 police chase drama

King Edward VI School in Bury St Edmunds was broken into Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

WATCH: Spectacular footage of huge crop fire on the edge of Ipswich

Fire crews are battling a huge field fire near Ipswich Picture: STEVE HAYWARD

How will you get to Ipswich’s Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

Who has bought this award-winning Suffolk pub?

The Crown, in Stoke-by-Nayland, has been sold to The Chestnut Group. Photo: Erin Freeman.

Bid for 2,700-home new ‘garden village’ labelled ‘unwanted urban sprawl’

CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN

Man arrested after A14 police chase drama

King Edward VI School in Bury St Edmunds was broken into Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Public warned not to approach prison absconder

Darren Weinling is said to have absconded from Hollesley Bay prison. He has links to Ipswich and London Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

‘Hand in your guns’ - Suffolk police back national firearms surrender

Suffolk police are urging anyone with an unlicenced gun to hand them in - as a national firearms surrender is launched Picture: SUPPLIED BY NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK POLICE

Will there be a ‘secret act’ at this year’s Latitude Festival – and who could it be?

Liam Gallagher played a secret set at Latitude 2018 Picture: NICK BUTCHER

How one couple are painstakingly restoring Butley Water Mill

Butley Mill has been renovated by Sarah and Ken Baines. Here there are panoramic views of the estuary over reed beds. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Brand new outdoor play opens for children near Ipswich

Kersey Primary School has unveiled a new early years outdoor play area. Picture: KERSEY PRIMARY SCHOOL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists