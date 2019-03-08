Public warned not to approach prison absconder

Darren Weinling is said to have absconded from Hollesley Bay prison. He has links to Ipswich and London Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

A warning has been made not be approach a man who absconded from jail while on recall in relation to a threat to kill offence.

Darren Weinling, 35, is said to have absconded Hollesley Bay prison near Woodbridge on Friday, July 19.

Police have described him as being white, 6ft tall and cleanly shaven with short brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a long sleeve blue top, blue tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.

He is said to have links to Ipswich and London but police believe he may be in the Woodbridge area.

The public have warned not to approach him and call Suffolk police on 101 should they see him.