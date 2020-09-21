Drug-driver caught twice in one day after ignoring police warning

A drug-driver was arrested twice in one day after getting straight back behind the wheel following his release from custody.

Darryl Barfield, 48, appeared before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court via video link from prison on Monday.

Barfield, who was jailed for five years for burglary in March and whose current address is HMP Norwich, admitted three drug-driving offences and was disqualified for 18 months from the day of his release.

Barfield was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving in Haverhill on November 26.

He was still under investigation when caught in charge of a car while unfit through drugs in Bury St Edmunds on December 24.

Barfield was again released but ignored police advice by returning to his car and driving as far as Horringer before being pulled over by the same officer.

His blood contained more than the 50 microgramme limit for cocaine metabolite benzoylecgonine on all three occasions.

Barfield was also fined £300.