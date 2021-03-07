Village pub plans dining experience expansion

Published: 7:00 PM March 7, 2021

A Suffolk pub wants to increase its dining areas to help cater for increased business from holidaymakers and local residents.

The Fox Inn at Darsham has been using a marquee in its grounds during the pandemic, following council officers' advice on how to ensure customers stay safe from Covid when it is allowed to open between lockdowns.

But now the pub on Fox Lane says there is enough demand to make the extra space permanent.

Philip Clifford has applied to East Suffolk Council to build a single-storey extension to the Fox Inn public house at to replace the marquee.

Documents submitted to the council said Darsham's population had increased due to three housing developments and the number of visitors had grown due to expansion of two nearby campsites and two new ones opening.

The extension will measure 31sq m and will have black weatherboarded walls with clay pantile roof. The project will add two full-time and six part-time jobs.







