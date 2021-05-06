News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Village pub given go-ahead to expand dining area

Richard Cornwell

Published: 7:00 PM May 6, 2021   
Darsham Fox

The Fox Inn at Darsham plans to expand its dining rooms - Credit: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

A Suffolk pub has been given the go-ahead for a project to increase its dining areas to help cater for growing business from holidaymakers and local residents.

The Fox Inn at Darsham has been using a marquee in its grounds during the pandemic, following council officers' advice on how to ensure customers stay safe from Covid when it is allowed to open between lockdowns.

But now the pub on Fox Lane says there is enough demand to make the extra space permanent.

Philip Clifford applied to East Suffolk Council to build a single-storey extension to the Fox Inn public house to replace the marquee, and the application has been approved.

Mr Clifford said: "Since we bought the Fox in 2002 the village itself has also grown with many new and converted dwellings. Under current trading conditions The Fox can offer just 25 indoor covers. The extension will increase that by a much needed further 25 for year round trading."

The Fox is the nearest pub for two large caravan sites at Haw Wood and Mill Hill - both have been recently extended, each having a summer occupancy of over 400 people.

The extension will add two full-time and six part-time jobs.

East Suffolk Council
East Suffolk News

