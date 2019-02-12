Partly Cloudy

Accident partially blocks Dartford Crossing for traffic heading to East Anglia

PUBLISHED: 09:09 24 February 2019 | UPDATED: 09:09 24 February 2019

One tunnel on the Dartford Crossing was closed on Sunday morning.

Archant

Traffic heading towards East Anglia on Sunday morning was facing some disruption as the Dartford Crossing was partially blocked following an accident.

One of the two tunnels that carries northbound traffic from Kent into Essex was closed after an accident lead to a fuel spillage on the road.

The accident, involving a car and a van, happened at about 8am and officials were on the scene to try to clear up the fuel and get the tunnel reopened.

The AA said that at that early time in the morning there was only minimal disruption but there were fears that if it took a long time to clear up the mess there could be delays for drivers later in the day.

Traffic heading south from East Anglia towards Kent and the south of England was not affected by the delay with the Queen Elizabeth Bridge used by clockwise traffic was operating as normal.

