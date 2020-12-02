E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Attacker convicted over street fight which led to man’s death

PUBLISHED: 16:29 02 December 2020 | UPDATED: 17:22 02 December 2020

Daryl Bunn died following the fight outside the Iceland store in Maldon High Street Picture: ESSEX POLICE

A 25-year-old man has been found guilty of manslaughter after a street fight saw another man die of a traumatic brain injury.

Daryl Bunn, 27, died at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge following the fight in Maldon High Street on June 29 last year.

Mr Bunn, from Maldon, had gone for drinks with friends at the Oakhouse pub and the Blue Boar to discuss their best man speeches at an upcoming wedding, before becoming involved in a fight with a group outside the Iceland shop.

He was punched once, knocking him to the floor, where he hit his head. A post-mortem examination found he had suffered a traumatic brain injury.

His friend suffered a broken jaw.

His attacker, Sonny Hazell, of Kings Road in Southminster, was charged with manslaughter and causing grievous bodily harm with intent. Another member of the group, 24-year-old Jordan Hooper, was charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Appearing before Chelmsford Crown Court on Monday, November 30, following a two-week trial, a jury found Hazell guilty of manslaughter.

Both he and Hooper, of Princes Avenue in Southminster, were acquitted of causing grievous bodily harm in relation to Mr Bunn’s friend, however.

Detective Chief Inspector Lee Morton, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said Mr Bunn had done nothing to provoke the incident.

Det Ch Insp Morton said: “This is a tragic case where someone has lost their life through no fault of their own following an altercation and a fight.

“The case shows that any act of violence can lead to someone being seriously injured and even killed.

“Daryl Bunn’s death was needless and completely avoidable, and his family and fiancée have been left devastated.

“They have remained dignified throughout this incredibly difficult time and I want to thank them for their support throughout our investigation and the court case.”

Hazell is due to appear before the court again for sentencing on Friday, January 8 next year.

In a statement after the inquest into his death last year, Mr Bunn’s family described him as a “lovely, beautiful soul” with a “heart of gold”.

“We are totally heartbroken,” they added.

