Police appeal after man reported missing from home
Published: 9:40 PM March 14, 2021
- Credit: Supplied by Suffolk police
Police are concerned for the welfare of a Lakenheath man who has been reported missing.
Daryl Coleman, 54, was last seen in at his home in Wingfield Road at around 7pm on Thursday.
He has been described as male, white, 5ft 7ins tall and of a slim build.
Mr Coleman has short dark hair, a full beard and wears glasses.
He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue coat and black boots.
You may also want to watch:
Anyone with information regarding Mr Coleman's whereabouts is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting CAD 423 of March 13.
Most Read
- 1 Mapped: The 49 Suffolk postcodes with almost no Covid cases
- 2 First look at plans to revamp popular coastal inn
- 3 RAF base warns of disruption ahead of overnight exercise
- 4 Delays on A12 after car ends up in ditch
- 5 Stu says: Five observations after Ipswich Town’s 1-0 Plymouth win
- 6 Family-run DIY store to close following Covid and rise in online shopping
- 7 Car crashes into pillar outside town's Barclays Bank
- 8 Sunday Snap: Friends reunited, a dream come true and Cook's secret weapon in the battle to save his voice
- 9 New campsite to open on village farmland
- 10 Mapped: 14 Suffolk family attractions reopening April 12