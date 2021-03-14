Police appeal after man reported missing from home

Published: 9:40 PM March 14, 2021

Daryl Coleman has been reported missing from Lakenheath - Credit: Supplied by Suffolk police

Police are concerned for the welfare of a Lakenheath man who has been reported missing.

Daryl Coleman, 54, was last seen in at his home in Wingfield Road at around 7pm on Thursday.

He has been described as male, white, 5ft 7ins tall and of a slim build.

Mr Coleman has short dark hair, a full beard and wears glasses.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue coat and black boots.

Anyone with information regarding Mr Coleman's whereabouts is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting CAD 423 of March 13.