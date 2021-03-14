News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Police appeal after man reported missing from home

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 9:40 PM March 14, 2021   
Daryl Coleman has been reported missing from Lakenheath

Daryl Coleman has been reported missing from Lakenheath - Credit: Supplied by Suffolk police

Police are concerned for the welfare of a Lakenheath man who has been reported missing.

Daryl Coleman, 54, was last seen in at his home in Wingfield Road at around 7pm on Thursday.

He has been described as male, white, 5ft 7ins tall and of a slim build.

Mr Coleman has short dark hair, a full beard and wears glasses. 

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue coat and black boots.

You may also want to watch:

Anyone with information regarding Mr Coleman's whereabouts is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting CAD 423 of March 13.

Most Read

  1. 1 Mapped: The 49 Suffolk postcodes with almost no Covid cases
  2. 2 First look at plans to revamp popular coastal inn
  3. 3 RAF base warns of disruption ahead of overnight exercise
  1. 4 Delays on A12 after car ends up in ditch
  2. 5 Stu says: Five observations after Ipswich Town’s 1-0 Plymouth win
  3. 6 Family-run DIY store to close following Covid and rise in online shopping
  4. 7 Car crashes into pillar outside town's Barclays Bank
  5. 8 Sunday Snap: Friends reunited, a dream come true and Cook's secret weapon in the battle to save his voice
  6. 9 New campsite to open on village farmland
  7. 10 Mapped: 14 Suffolk family attractions reopening April 12

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The prefabricated buildings being craned into place at the site of the new McDonalds restaurant in Lowestoft.

Gallery

New McDonald’s restaurant to open next month as cranes move in

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Landlady Sharon Shipp The Chestnut Horse Great Finborough

Why one Suffolk landlady won't be reopening her pub on April 12

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
The UK's imports and exports have fallen by the largest margin since 1997 and Suffolk businesses are feeling the impact.

Firm 'on the brink of collapse' due to trade disruption with the EU

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Rocky the red dachshund

Animal shelter forced to contemplate closure without financial help

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon