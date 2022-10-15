Disability charity expands services and office after 80% increase in demand

An east Suffolk disability charity has opened its doors to a new office and expanded its services - after a huge rise in its caseload.

Disability Advice Service (DAS) East Suffolk has expanded its office space in a £19,000 project - as the team has grown and has expanded the services it can offer.

The charity - established in 1985 - provides free support, help and advice to anyone with a disability or their carer. They ensure that people are claiming all that they are entitled to and they represent them at appeal tribunals.

The charity says it has seen an 80% increase this year in people needing its help as a result of the cost-of-living crisis.

On Thursday (October 13) DAS opened the doors to additional office space - underneath its existing space in The Square, Martlesham Heath.

Manager Jo Bowen said: “We’re hugely grateful to everyone that’s played a part in the opening of our new office; it’s a great asset for us and, in terms of accessibility as well as visibility, it will help us to offer service to more people that need us.”

Secretary Rod Gibson said: “It was fantastic to see so many people here today celebrating with us.

"Our new office wouldn’t have been possible without funding and today was an opportunity to say thanks and to show everyone where their money has been spent."

As part of the expansion of their services DAS has been able to appoint a dedicated 'Energy Support' role, and is one of the partners in the Suffolk Household Fund initiative, which means it can help people most in need with hardship grants for those in extreme poverty.

It also has a dedicated advisor working on pension credit applications - helping to make sure people are claiming what they are entitled to.

The new office was opened by the vice-chairman of East Suffolk Council, and ward councillor for Martlesham, councillor Chris Blundell and East Suffolk Council and Suffolk County Council ward councillor for Kesgrave, with the Mayor of Ipswich in attendance.

