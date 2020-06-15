E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Boy, 4, facing heartbreak after beloved pet dogs stolen from farm

PUBLISHED: 20:38 15 June 2020 | UPDATED: 20:47 15 June 2020

Dash is a working springer spaniel, with a while chest and small white patch on the back of his left paw. He was stolen from a farm on June 10 Picture: JOHN LEACH

Dash is a working springer spaniel, with a while chest and small white patch on the back of his left paw. He was stolen from a farm on June 10 Picture: JOHN LEACH

Archant

A local gamekeeper has put out a heartfelt plea for his two stolen dogs to be returned to his four-year-old son.

Brandy is an English springer spaniel, with a tight coat and distinctive brown and white patches. Both of the Leach's dogs are microchipped Picture: JOHN LEACHBrandy is an English springer spaniel, with a tight coat and distinctive brown and white patches. Both of the Leach's dogs are microchipped Picture: JOHN LEACH

John Leach’s two dogs – a cocker spaniel and an English springer spaniel – were stolen from a country estate near Bulmer in the early hours of Wednesday, June 10.

The beloved family pets – which also work on the farm – had been locked in outdoor kennels with the family’s other dogs when thieves targeted the farm, just days after an earlier incident.

Mr Leach has avoided telling his son Archie about the dogs’ disappearance by explaining they have been taken away for training, but said he is desperate not to break his son’s heart – who is best friends with the younger dog, Dash.

Dash is described as a black 19-month-old cocker spaniel with a white bib and a white patch on her back left paw. She also responds to the name “poo doggy”.  The second dog, Brandy, is a 36-month-old small, tight-haired liver and white springer spaniel. She is said to be much more timid than Dash.

Mr Leach said: “We are just desperate to find them – they are not only our beloved pets, but they also help us earn a living.

You may also want to watch:

“That little dog means absolutely everything to him, I’ve always been surrounded by dogs but I have never seen a dog click and be so tolerant with a child like Dash.

“He has had her since she was a little pup and would play together every day. “We have been frantic with worry and are praying to God that we don’t have to break his heart.”

The pair had only recently moved to north Essex from Devon with wife Charlotte before the dogs’ disappeared, but said they have been humbled by the support of the local community and police.

Detectives from Colchester CID are investigating the case.

Mr Leach said: “We are just in utter disbelief that someone would come and take them.

“The police have been so helpful, and I’m really hoping that if people keep an eye out for them, then there will be a higher chance of getting them back.”

The family is offering a £2,000 reward for anyone who can return the dogs to their care, and can be contacted on 07967 806059.

Essex Police has also asked those with information to contact them on 101, quoting CAD 190 of June 11.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

RAF Lakenheath fighter jet crashes into North Sea – status of pilot unknown

An F-15C from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the sea on a routine training mission. The status of the pilot on board is unknown. Picture: Gary Stedman (library photo)

Boss of seven Suffolk pubs – including Butt and Oyster – says industry needs more help

The Butt & Oyster at Pin Mill Picture: ARCHANT

Pilot of crashed RAF Lakenheath fighter jet found dead

An F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Tech Sgt Matthew Plew (library photo)

Unexploded bomb washes up on Suffolk beach

Unexploded bombs can often wash up on beaches in Suffolk and Essex. A bomb squad from Colchester came to Covehithe to safely dispose of the device Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

See how busy Suffolk’s town centres are as shops reopen

Queues outside Primark as Ipswich town centre reopened this morning following the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

RAF Lakenheath fighter jet crashes into North Sea – status of pilot unknown

An F-15C from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the sea on a routine training mission. The status of the pilot on board is unknown. Picture: Gary Stedman (library photo)

Boss of seven Suffolk pubs – including Butt and Oyster – says industry needs more help

The Butt & Oyster at Pin Mill Picture: ARCHANT

Pilot of crashed RAF Lakenheath fighter jet found dead

An F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Tech Sgt Matthew Plew (library photo)

Unexploded bomb washes up on Suffolk beach

Unexploded bombs can often wash up on beaches in Suffolk and Essex. A bomb squad from Colchester came to Covehithe to safely dispose of the device Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

See how busy Suffolk’s town centres are as shops reopen

Queues outside Primark as Ipswich town centre reopened this morning following the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Pilot of crashed RAF Lakenheath fighter jet found dead

An F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Tech Sgt Matthew Plew (library photo)

RAF Lakenheath fighter jet crashes into North Sea – status of pilot unknown

An F-15C from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the sea on a routine training mission. The status of the pilot on board is unknown. Picture: Gary Stedman (library photo)

Boy, 4, facing heartbreak after beloved pet dogs stolen from farm

Dash is a working springer spaniel, with a while chest and small white patch on the back of his left paw. He was stolen from a farm on June 10 Picture: JOHN LEACH

Firefighters tackle Rushmere Heath blaze

Firefighters have been battling a fire at Rushmere Heath, on the outskirts of Ipswich Picture: KEVIN HOLMES

Could you become a teacher? Find out at this event

Darren Simons has organised the become a teacher event at the University of Suffolk at Suffolk New College on Tuesday, June 16. Picture: SARAH MARLAND/FREELANCE EVENTS PHOTOGRAPHER
Drive 24