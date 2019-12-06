E-edition Read the EADT online edition
WATCH: Dashcam footage shows shocking overtake and near miss

PUBLISHED: 14:06 06 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:06 06 December 2019

Shocking dashcam footage shows near miss on rural Suffolk road. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Shocking dashcam footage shows near miss on rural Suffolk road. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Dashcam footage belongs to Ed Seeley, but he doesn't want to be named.

A narrow miss between a Toyota and a van has been captured on dashcam footage near Hadleigh.

The footage was filmed yesterday morning at around 7.45am on Whatfield Road, heading from Hadleigh towards Elmsett.

It shows a Mini overtaking a slow car in front, before the next driver decides to follow and narrowly misses the van.

The shocking footage shows the Toyota overtaking despite the blind corner and the icy conditions.

The video was shared on Facebook following the incident, with many people discussing the vehicle's decision to overtake.

One person said: "I think if people just stuck to speed limits no one would need to overtake, but when people do 30/40 in a 60 it becomes frustrating as you rarely get a safe space to overtake."

While annother added: "Better to be late in this world than to be early in the next."

Do you have any shocking dashcam footage? Get in touch here.

Empty Ipswich shop snapped up by department store

The team at Coes have nearly finished their Christmas windows. There is just one more to reveal. L-R Sonja Talbot, Annette Keeble,Georgia Barton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police and Border Force on scene of ongoing incident

Border Force and officers from Suffolk police arrested 16 people at the scene of an incident in Blythburgh Picture: LUCY ROBINSON

Will you visit Ed Sheeran's Castle on the Hill for free this weekend?

The castle made famous by Ed Sheeran's Castle on the Hill song will open for free this weekend for many Suffolk residents Picture: PA IMAGES

Matchday Recap: Ipswich hold their nerve to win on penalties at Peterborough

Barry Cotter celebrates at Peterborough Picture Pagepix Ltd

'I revise in bed' – The heartbreaking story of 15-year-old GCSE pupil going to school hungry

Danielle, 15, from Sudbury, is living in poverty - when her parents' relationship broke down, she moved into temporary accommodation with her mum, Jodi. Her younger brother Phoenix is also affected Picture: CHANNEL 4/DISPATCHES: GROWING UP POOR BRITAIN'S BREADLINE KIDS STREAM NOW ON ALL 4

