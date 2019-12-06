Video

WATCH: Dashcam footage shows shocking overtake and near miss

Shocking dashcam footage shows near miss on rural Suffolk road. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Dashcam footage belongs to Ed Seeley, but he doesn't want to be named.

A narrow miss between a Toyota and a van has been captured on dashcam footage near Hadleigh.

The footage was filmed yesterday morning at around 7.45am on Whatfield Road, heading from Hadleigh towards Elmsett.

It shows a Mini overtaking a slow car in front, before the next driver decides to follow and narrowly misses the van.

The shocking footage shows the Toyota overtaking despite the blind corner and the icy conditions.

The video was shared on Facebook following the incident, with many people discussing the vehicle's decision to overtake.

One person said: "I think if people just stuck to speed limits no one would need to overtake, but when people do 30/40 in a 60 it becomes frustrating as you rarely get a safe space to overtake."

While annother added: "Better to be late in this world than to be early in the next."

