Video

WATCH: Unusual overtaking at Suffolk junction

Dashcam footage from Saxmundham High Street. Picture: SUFFOLK IDIOT DRIVERS EXPOSED/ FACEBOOK SUFFOLK IDIOT DRIVERS EXPOSED/ FACEBOOK

Dashcam footage shows scary near miss as vehicle attempts to overtake in Suffolk town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The footage was filmed in Saxmundham High Street and was shared on Facebook on Tuesday, September 3 - with many people discussing the vehicles unusual way of overtaking.

The driver who filmed the footage heads towards the traffic lights at the crossroads just past the Co-Op shop.

The traffic lights were signalling red at the time.

As the driver gets closer to the car in front which had come to a stop, another vehicle attempts to overtake.

The car narrowly avoids both of the vehicles in front and behind.

What was the driver hoping to do?

More: The most shocking moments captured on dashcam during 2018