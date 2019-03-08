Video
WATCH: Unusual overtaking at Suffolk junction
PUBLISHED: 16:29 06 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:45 06 September 2019
SUFFOLK IDIOT DRIVERS EXPOSED/ FACEBOOK
Dashcam footage shows scary near miss as vehicle attempts to overtake in Suffolk town.
The footage was filmed in Saxmundham High Street and was shared on Facebook on Tuesday, September 3 - with many people discussing the vehicles unusual way of overtaking.
The driver who filmed the footage heads towards the traffic lights at the crossroads just past the Co-Op shop.
The traffic lights were signalling red at the time.
As the driver gets closer to the car in front which had come to a stop, another vehicle attempts to overtake.
The car narrowly avoids both of the vehicles in front and behind.
What was the driver hoping to do?
