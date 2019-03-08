E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

WATCH: Unusual overtaking at Suffolk junction

PUBLISHED: 16:29 06 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:45 06 September 2019

Dashcam footage from Saxmundham High Street. Picture: SUFFOLK IDIOT DRIVERS EXPOSED/ FACEBOOK

Dashcam footage from Saxmundham High Street. Picture: SUFFOLK IDIOT DRIVERS EXPOSED/ FACEBOOK

SUFFOLK IDIOT DRIVERS EXPOSED/ FACEBOOK

Dashcam footage shows scary near miss as vehicle attempts to overtake in Suffolk town.

The footage was filmed in Saxmundham High Street and was shared on Facebook on Tuesday, September 3 - with many people discussing the vehicles unusual way of overtaking.

The driver who filmed the footage heads towards the traffic lights at the crossroads just past the Co-Op shop.

The traffic lights were signalling red at the time.

As the driver gets closer to the car in front which had come to a stop, another vehicle attempts to overtake.

The car narrowly avoids both of the vehicles in front and behind.

What was the driver hoping to do?

More: The most shocking moments captured on dashcam during 2018

Most Read

Two men dead after Suffolk crash near railway line

The crash happened on Dullingham Road, near the railway line Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Which restaurants, cafes and takeaways have the lowest food hygiene ratings in Suffolk?

These Suffolk food businesses have earned a one or zero rating from the Food Standards Agency in 2019. Photo: Getty Images.

Suffolk road closed to traffic following serious crash

An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance Picture: SIMON PARKER

Michael Owen tells of former Ipswich Town star Kieron Dyer’s £20,000 act of kindness

Michael Owen has praised Kieron Dyer's charitable side in his new book

‘He went on loan to Ipswich... I was laughing my head off’ - Keane attacks Walters’ lack of medals and mocks emotional interview

Former Ipswich boss Roy Keane has launched an attack on ex-striker Jon Walters. Picture: PA/WALTERS

Most Read

Two men dead after Suffolk crash near railway line

The crash happened on Dullingham Road, near the railway line Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Which restaurants, cafes and takeaways have the lowest food hygiene ratings in Suffolk?

These Suffolk food businesses have earned a one or zero rating from the Food Standards Agency in 2019. Photo: Getty Images.

Suffolk road closed to traffic following serious crash

An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance Picture: SIMON PARKER

Michael Owen tells of former Ipswich Town star Kieron Dyer’s £20,000 act of kindness

Michael Owen has praised Kieron Dyer's charitable side in his new book

‘He went on loan to Ipswich... I was laughing my head off’ - Keane attacks Walters’ lack of medals and mocks emotional interview

Former Ipswich boss Roy Keane has launched an attack on ex-striker Jon Walters. Picture: PA/WALTERS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Body found in search for missing 20-year-old

20-year-old Harry Greenwood was reported missing on Wednesday night. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Could Ipswich be in line for a £25m bonanza from the government?

Could the new cash boost Ipswich town centre? Picture:SUZANNE DAY

‘I did it just out of love really’ - Sean Hedges-Quinn works on memorial sculpture

The whole crew of Lancaster NG147C (Champagne Charlie) died. They were of 186 squadron from RAF Stradishall. They are pictured with a different plane to the one that crashed Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Two-year-old boy left needing hospital treatment after playground wasp attack

Two-year-old Leo had to visit A&E after being stung several times by wasps at the Orbit Housing Association playground in Great Blakenham Picture: LINDSAY COMPTON

WATCH: Unusual overtaking at Suffolk junction

Dashcam footage from Saxmundham High Street. Picture: SUFFOLK IDIOT DRIVERS EXPOSED/ FACEBOOK
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists