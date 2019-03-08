Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 23°C

min temp: 16°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Revealed - Dash-cams to be used to identify potholes and speed up repairs

PUBLISHED: 06:04 21 July 2019

The new dashcam technology will allow Suffolk Highways to assess road defects earlier. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The new dashcam technology will allow Suffolk Highways to assess road defects earlier. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Suffolk Highways has teamed up with a Finnish AI company on a pilot aiming to better assess the state of the county's roads.

Highways cabinet member Mary Evans. Picture: GREGG BROWNHighways cabinet member Mary Evans. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Suffolk Highways and Vaisala began working together in summer 2018 to develop a new dashcam-based system.

The cameras are fitted to the dashboards of highways crews' vans and collect data on the condition of roads while out and about.

That data is then banked so that the degradation of roads over time can be monitored, problems spotted sooner and maintenance work carried out more quickly.

The council currently uses a laser-based sensor which costs £170,000 a year to hire, but Conservative cabinet member for highways Mary Evans said: "The laser sensor currently used struggles in wet weather and narrow roads.

Suffolk County Council has already invested in thermal pothole repair equipment. Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYSSuffolk County Council has already invested in thermal pothole repair equipment. Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

"This system gives us a consistent body of evidence. It means work can be planned much more.

You may also want to watch:

"If this works it will save us about £2million over 10 years."

Mrs Evans' cabinet member report presented last week added: "The data being recorded is now starting to show good correlation with the results that are normally found from the more expensive national system for machine-driven surveys.

"Discussions are now in progress for the formal certification of this approach as a more cost-effective road condition assessment process."

Mrs Evans confirmed the dashcam technology can assess road surface, potholes, drainage, sign visibility and extent of hedgerow growth.

It is the latest in a series of improvement measures the council's Highways Improvement and Innovations Board has been looking at.

It has already invested in thermal pothole repair kit which reduces the number of temporary fixes needed on the roads, as well as being able to do it in poorer weather conditions.

Suffolk Highways now repairs potholes of 200mm diameter or more instead of the 400mm minimum previously needed, in an attempt to repair potholes earlier before they become a bigger issue.

Elsewhere, work is taking place with utility firms to review how work is co-ordinated and carried out, and come up with improvements that can ease disruption.

Most Read

WATCH: Spectacular footage of huge crop fire on the edge of Ipswich

Fire crews are battling a huge field fire near Ipswich Picture: STEVE HAYWARD

Matchday Recap: Blues hit five as Norwood completes his treble and Jackson adds a brace

Kayden Jackson scores the second for Town early in the second half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

How will you get to Ipswich’s Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

‘A very worrying situation’ – More than 400 jobs lost as factory confirms closure

Witham MP Priti Patel has said the closure of 2 Sisters Food Group�s Witham factory is hugely disappointing. Image: PA / Google.

Who has bought this award-winning Suffolk pub?

The Crown, in Stoke-by-Nayland, has been sold to The Chestnut Group. Photo: Erin Freeman.

Most Read

WATCH: Spectacular footage of huge crop fire on the edge of Ipswich

Fire crews are battling a huge field fire near Ipswich Picture: STEVE HAYWARD

Matchday Recap: Blues hit five as Norwood completes his treble and Jackson adds a brace

Kayden Jackson scores the second for Town early in the second half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

How will you get to Ipswich’s Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

‘A very worrying situation’ – More than 400 jobs lost as factory confirms closure

Witham MP Priti Patel has said the closure of 2 Sisters Food Group�s Witham factory is hugely disappointing. Image: PA / Google.

Who has bought this award-winning Suffolk pub?

The Crown, in Stoke-by-Nayland, has been sold to The Chestnut Group. Photo: Erin Freeman.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Relief as ‘absolutely essential’ bus service saved from axe

South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge and Suffolk County Councillor Mary Evans, cabinet member for highways, transport and rural affairs Picture: JAMES CARTLIDGE MP

Police to increase patrols after ‘terrifying’ Ipswich rape

A forensic van is parked up in Silent Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Today’s breaking news as it happens

Check out all of today's breaking news in the live feed below Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Framlingham dairy farmer swaps milk herd for campsite to bring balance to family life

Birds and Bees campsite at Rendham, near Framlingham Picture: BIRDS AND BEES

Revealed – Dash-cams to be used to identify potholes and speed up repairs

The new dashcam technology will allow Suffolk Highways to assess road defects earlier. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists