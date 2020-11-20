E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Coronavirus in Suffolk: West Suffolk has lowest Covid case rate in country

PUBLISHED: 21:18 20 November 2020 | UPDATED: 21:41 20 November 2020

A woman walks along St Helens Street in Ipswich in a mask Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A woman walks along St Helens Street in Ipswich in a mask Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

West Suffolk has the lowest coronavirus case rate in the country.

Mid Suffolk was second lowest and Tendring in Essex third lowest, according to the latest Public Health England statistics.

640 new positive Covid-19 cases were recorded in Suffolk in the week to November 16.

MORE: Ipswich Hospital closes four wards amid Covid-19 outbreak

The figures are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

Data for the most recent four days has been excluded, as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

West Suffolk has the lowest Covid rate in the country, with 58.1 per 100,000 people.

Mid Suffolk’s rate is 58.7, while Tendring’s is 62.1.

MORE: 1,000 pupils forced to self-isolate after Covid cases confirmed at 45 schools

Babergh’s case rate remains the highest in Suffolk at 141.2, followed by Ipswich (91.3) and East Suffolk (88.2).

Hull continues to have the highest rate in England, with 1,817 new cases recorded in the seven days to November 16 - the equivalent of 699.4 cases per 100,000 people.

This is down from 754.5 in the seven days to November 9.

MORE: West Suffolk Council reports £11m Covid-19 financial hit in latest numbers

More than 70,000 deaths involving Covid-19 have now occurred in the UK, new figures show.

A total of 65,911 deaths have so far been registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, according to the latest reports from the UK’s statistics agencies.

This includes 1,227 deaths in Northern Ireland up to November 13 (and registered up to November 18), which were confirmed by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency on Friday.

Since these figures were compiled, a further 3,957 deaths are known to have occurred in England, plus 58 in Scotland, 262 in Wales and 66 in Northern Ireland, according to additional data published on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Together, these totals mean that so far 70,254 deaths involving Covid-19 have taken place in the UK.

Most Read

Joy as ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie finds new home

'Broken-hearted' Ernie has now found a new home after his owner died. Picture: RSPCA

NHS shifts more than 1,000 containers of PPE from Felixstowe in a week

Containers have started arriving at sites around the area including the former Mendlesham airfield. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 30s suddenly dies in Leiston, police confirm

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed in Victory Road Recreation Ground on Saturday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid cases at school force 200 pupils to self-isolate

Students and staff at the Bury St Edmunds school are isolating after the coronavirus cases were confirmed Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid infection rate more than doubles in Babergh in a week as cases continue to rise across region

Ipswich town centre during the second weekend of lockdown Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

