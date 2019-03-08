E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

When will schools be on holiday in 2020 in Suffolk and Essex?

PUBLISHED: 19:00 07 November 2019

Families will need to check school holiday dates before booking time away. Picture: GETTY IMAGES / ISTOCKPHOTO

Families will need to check school holiday dates before booking time away. Picture: GETTY IMAGES / ISTOCKPHOTO

npdesignde

Do you want to book a holiday over the coming year? If so, you may need to check the school holiday dates for Suffolk and Essex.

Most holiday dates are the same in both counties for the coming year - including the autumn half term, which was different in 2019.

If you're a parent of school-age children, or if you are planning any holidays including children in your group, you will need to check when the holiday dates are for the coming year before making any bookings.

However, even if you don't have children of school age, you may still want to check the dates - so that you can take your holiday at a different time to benefit from non-premium rates and avoid the crowds.

School holidays in 2020

The general dates for both Suffolk and Essex holidays are given below. However, you will need to check the exact dates with your children's school before you make a definite booking, because holiday dates can differ.

Academies, foundations and free schools are among the schools which are likely to have different dates.

Schools also have five non-pupil days for staff training, and the dates for these may vary at different schools.

Christmas holiday 2019-20: Friday, December 20, 2019 to Friday, January 3, 2020.

Spring half term: Monday, February 17 to Friday, February 21

Easter holiday: Suffolk: Friday, April 3 to Friday, April 17

Essex: Monday, April 6 to Friday, April 17

May half term: Monday, May 25 to Friday, May 29

Summer holiday: Suffolk: Thursday, July 23 to Monday, August 31. However, Tuesday, September 1 and Wednesday, September 2 are recommended non-pupil days in the county, so these will be added on to the end of the holiday for many schools, with the first day back being September 3.

Essex: Thursday, July 23 to Tuesday, September 1.

Autumn half term: Monday, October 26 to Friday, October 30.

Christmas holiday: Monday, December 21, 2020 to Friday, January 1, 2021.

Most Read

Stolen Land Rover used in night-time ram raid in Suffolk village

A stolen Land Rover was used to smash through the front of a SPAR shop in Glemsford during an overnight ram raid. Picture: ARCHANT

‘Finally the club listened... Our journey from darkness to light is well underway’ – Butcher’s stirring letter to Town fans

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert with club legend Terry Butcher. Photo: Pagepix

Man charged in connection with eight incidents in seaside town

Ryan Shaw, of Garrett Crescent, Leiston, has been charged in connection with eight incidents in Aldeburgh Picture: SIMON PARKER

New A14 to open before Christmas – improving Suffolk link to Midlands

The A14 crosses the Great Ouse on a 750-metre viaduct. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Woman breaks arm in fall after side of seafront shelter collapses

Felixstowe seafront gardens, where a woman was injured in a fall. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Stolen Land Rover used in night-time ram raid in Suffolk village

A stolen Land Rover was used to smash through the front of a SPAR shop in Glemsford during an overnight ram raid. Picture: ARCHANT

‘Finally the club listened... Our journey from darkness to light is well underway’ – Butcher’s stirring letter to Town fans

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert with club legend Terry Butcher. Photo: Pagepix

Man charged in connection with eight incidents in seaside town

Ryan Shaw, of Garrett Crescent, Leiston, has been charged in connection with eight incidents in Aldeburgh Picture: SIMON PARKER

New A14 to open before Christmas – improving Suffolk link to Midlands

The A14 crosses the Great Ouse on a 750-metre viaduct. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Woman breaks arm in fall after side of seafront shelter collapses

Felixstowe seafront gardens, where a woman was injured in a fall. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Family’s tribute after sudden death of ‘bubbly, gorgeous’ Kirsty, 30

Kirsty Blaxell with her sister Lisa Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Road closed following ‘serious collision’ involving bus and young girl

Police are at the scene of a serious collision involving a bus and a pedestrian in Exning Road, Newmarket Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Suffolk-based psychiatrist suspended over sexual misconduct

Dr James Ugbo, pictured with his wife Patience Picture: CAVENDISH PRESS (MANCHESTER) LTD

Liberal Democrats stand aside for Greens in Bury St Edmunds in 2019 General Election

Helen Geake (right) with Green Party co-leader Sian Berry. Ms Geake will not be facing a Liberal Democrat as she bids to win Bury St Edmunds. Picture: JOHN MATTHISSEN

Stars of Suffolk 2019 - find out who our winners are

Staff Sargeant James Johnson is nominated for the Armed Services Award
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists